JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2022 for 300+ Trade Apprentice Posts, Apply Offline by 4 April

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2022  Notification Released for 300+ vacancies of Trade Apprentice. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details. 

Created On: Mar 28, 2022 12:50 IST
ISRO Recruitment 2022
ISRO Recruitment 2022

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2022: Indian Space and Research Organization (ISRO), Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Trade Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the offline mode latest by 4 April 2022. A total of 315 vacancies of Trade Apprentice will be recruited through the recruitment process. Candidates can go through this recruitment notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 4 April 2022

ISRO VSSC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Trade Name No. of Vacancies
Electronic Mechanic 40
Fitter 47
Turner 20
Mechanic Ref and AC 18
Machinist 20
Mechanic Motor Vehicle 10
Electrician 10
Electroplater 04
PASAA 50
Welder ( Gas and Electronic ) 06
Diesel Mechanic 10
Plumber 11
Foundryman 03
Draughtsman Mechanical 28
Lab Assistant ( Chemistry Plant ) 20
Total 315 Vacancies

ISRO VSSC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who possess ITI/NTC issued by NCVT are only eligible to apply. Certificates issued by SCVT will not be considered. 

ISRO VSSC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Upper age limit is 30 years as on 31 March. Additional 10 years relaxation to PWD candidates in their respective categories. 

Official Notification

ISRO VSSC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selected candidates will be based on Merit. 

ISRO VSSC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Salary

Trade Name Salary
Electronic Mechanic Rs. 8050/-
Fitter Rs. 8050/-
Turner Rs. 8050/-
Mechanic Ref and AC Rs. 8050/-
Machinist Rs. 8050/-
Mechanic Motor Vehicle Rs. 8050/-
Electrician Rs. 8050/-
Electroplater Rs. 8050/-
PASAA Rs. 7700/-
Welder ( Gas and Electronic ) Rs. 7700/-
Diesel Mechanic Rs. 7700/-
Plumber Rs. 7700/-
Foundryman Rs. 7700/-
Draughtsman Mechanical Rs. 8050/-
Lab Assistant ( Chemistry Plant ) Rs. 9000/-

How to apply for ISRO VSSC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022? 

Interested candidates may submit applications through the offline mode and submit it to the Senior Administrative Officer, Recruitment and Review Section, VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram - 695022 latest by 4 April 2022. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details. 

 

 

FAQ

What is the age limit required for ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2022?

30 years.

What is the last date for application submission for ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2022?

4 April 2022.

What is the qualification required for ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2022?

ITI in the concerned subject. Check the above notification for more details.

How many vacancies will be recruited through ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2022?

315.

Take Free Online ISRO ASSISTANT 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationISRO VSSC Recruitment 2022 for 300+ Trade Apprentice Posts, Apply Offline by 4 April
Notification Date28 Mar, 2022
Last Date of Submission4 Apr, 2022
CityThiruvananthapuram
StateKerala
CountryIndia
Organization ISRO
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.