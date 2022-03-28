ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2022 for 300+ Trade Apprentice Posts, Apply Offline by 4 April

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for 300+ vacancies of Trade Apprentice. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2022: Indian Space and Research Organization (ISRO), Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Trade Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the offline mode latest by 4 April 2022. A total of 315 vacancies of Trade Apprentice will be recruited through the recruitment process. Candidates can go through this recruitment notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 4 April 2022

ISRO VSSC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Trade Name No. of Vacancies Electronic Mechanic 40 Fitter 47 Turner 20 Mechanic Ref and AC 18 Machinist 20 Mechanic Motor Vehicle 10 Electrician 10 Electroplater 04 PASAA 50 Welder ( Gas and Electronic ) 06 Diesel Mechanic 10 Plumber 11 Foundryman 03 Draughtsman Mechanical 28 Lab Assistant ( Chemistry Plant ) 20 Total 315 Vacancies

ISRO VSSC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who possess ITI/NTC issued by NCVT are only eligible to apply. Certificates issued by SCVT will not be considered.

ISRO VSSC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Upper age limit is 30 years as on 31 March. Additional 10 years relaxation to PWD candidates in their respective categories.

Official Notification

ISRO VSSC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selected candidates will be based on Merit.

ISRO VSSC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Salary

Trade Name Salary Electronic Mechanic Rs. 8050/- Fitter Rs. 8050/- Turner Rs. 8050/- Mechanic Ref and AC Rs. 8050/- Machinist Rs. 8050/- Mechanic Motor Vehicle Rs. 8050/- Electrician Rs. 8050/- Electroplater Rs. 8050/- PASAA Rs. 7700/- Welder ( Gas and Electronic ) Rs. 7700/- Diesel Mechanic Rs. 7700/- Plumber Rs. 7700/- Foundryman Rs. 7700/- Draughtsman Mechanical Rs. 8050/- Lab Assistant ( Chemistry Plant ) Rs. 9000/-

How to apply for ISRO VSSC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates may submit applications through the offline mode and submit it to the Senior Administrative Officer, Recruitment and Review Section, VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram - 695022 latest by 4 April 2022. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.