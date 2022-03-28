ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2022 for 300+ Trade Apprentice Posts, Apply Offline by 4 April

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2022: Indian Space and Research Organization (ISRO), Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Trade Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the offline mode latest by 4 April 2022. A total of 315 vacancies of Trade Apprentice will be recruited through the recruitment process. Candidates can go through this recruitment notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 4 April 2022
ISRO VSSC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
|Trade Name
|No. of Vacancies
|Electronic Mechanic
|40
|Fitter
|47
|Turner
|20
|Mechanic Ref and AC
|18
|Machinist
|20
|Mechanic Motor Vehicle
|10
|Electrician
|10
|Electroplater
|04
|PASAA
|50
|Welder ( Gas and Electronic )
|06
|Diesel Mechanic
|10
|Plumber
|11
|Foundryman
|03
|Draughtsman Mechanical
|28
|Lab Assistant ( Chemistry Plant )
|20
|Total
|315 Vacancies
ISRO VSSC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Candidates who possess ITI/NTC issued by NCVT are only eligible to apply. Certificates issued by SCVT will not be considered.
ISRO VSSC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
Upper age limit is 30 years as on 31 March. Additional 10 years relaxation to PWD candidates in their respective categories.
ISRO VSSC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
Selected candidates will be based on Merit.
ISRO VSSC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Salary
|Trade Name
|Salary
|Electronic Mechanic
|Rs. 8050/-
|Fitter
|Rs. 8050/-
|Turner
|Rs. 8050/-
|Mechanic Ref and AC
|Rs. 8050/-
|Machinist
|Rs. 8050/-
|Mechanic Motor Vehicle
|Rs. 8050/-
|Electrician
|Rs. 8050/-
|Electroplater
|Rs. 8050/-
|PASAA
|Rs. 7700/-
|Welder ( Gas and Electronic )
|Rs. 7700/-
|Diesel Mechanic
|Rs. 7700/-
|Plumber
|Rs. 7700/-
|Foundryman
|Rs. 7700/-
|Draughtsman Mechanical
|Rs. 8050/-
|Lab Assistant ( Chemistry Plant )
|Rs. 9000/-
How to apply for ISRO VSSC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates may submit applications through the offline mode and submit it to the Senior Administrative Officer, Recruitment and Review Section, VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram - 695022 latest by 4 April 2022. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.