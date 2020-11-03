ITBP Constable Animal Transport Result 2020 Announced @recruitment.itbppolice.nic.in, Check Merit & Cut Off Marks for Documentation & DME Here

ITBP Constable Animal Transport Result 2020: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has Announced ITBP Constable Result 2020 for Animal Transport Exam at its website. All such candidates who appeared in the ITBP Constable Animal Transport Exam 2020 can check the list of selected candidates on the official website of ITBP.i.e. recruitment.itbppolice.nic.in.

Shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear in Documentation & Detailed Medical Examination (DME) which is scheduled to be held on 17 November 2020 to 19 November 2020 at Base Hospital, ITBP New Delhi. The ITBP Constable DV 2020 DME Admit Card will be provided on registered e-mail ID/mobile number of shortlisted candidates. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website in this regard.

Candidates can check Category wise cut-off marks of the last candidate shortlisted for Documentation & DME on the official website followed by the easy steps given below. The candidates can directly download ITBP Animal Transport Result 2020 by clicking on the provided link given below.

How and Where to Download ITBP Constable Animal Transport Result 2020?

Visit the official website.i.e. recruitment.itbppolice.nic.in. Click on the Result Section. Then, Click on ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR DOCUMENTATION/DME AND CATEGORY WISE CUT-OFF MARKS FOR RECRUITMENT OF CT (AT) 2018 IN ITBP’. Then, The result file will be downloaded. Candidates can download ITBP Constable Result 2020and save it for future reference.

Download ITBP Constable Animal Transport Result 2020 PDF

Official Website

