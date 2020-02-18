ITBP Constable AT Answer Key Released @itbpolice.nic.in, Submit Objections before 19 Feb

ITBP Constable AT Answer Key: Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has released the answer key of written Constable (Animal Transport) Exam 2018. All candidates appeared in the ITBP Constable Written Test can download ITBP AT answer key from official website of ITBP www.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP Constable AT Answer Key PDF is also given below. Candidates can check answer key of all series .e. Series - A Series - B Series - C Series – D of question paper of written examination through the link below.

Candidates can submit their objection/representation, if any, against any answer key through mail to comdtrect@itbp.gov.in. The last date for submitting objections is 19 February 2020 (Wednesday) upto 3 PM. No objection will be considered after the last date.

How to Download ITBP Constable AT Answer Key?

Visit ITBP official website https://www.itbpolice.nic.in Go to ‘Recruitment given under ‘Branches Tab’ Click on ‘ANSWER KEY OF WRITTEN TEST HELD ON 16/02/2020 TO THE POST OF CONSTABLE (ANIMAL TRANSPORT) 2018 RECRUITMENT IN ITBP’, flashing under Results Tab Download ITBP Animal Transport Answer Key

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) had invited applications for the recruitment of 85 Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial Constable (Animal Transport) in Group ‘C’ on temporary basis. ITBP AT exam was held on 16 February 2020.