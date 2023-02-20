ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023 Application Form OUT: Apply Online, Check Direct Link to Apply & Other Details Here

ITBP Constable GD Recruitment 2023: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP Constable) has released the application form for the ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023. Candidates can apply online from the official website of ITBP Constable i.e., www.itbpolice.nic.in For more information on how to apply for the ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023 and other details candidates can refer to the article below.

The application process started from 20th February 2023 at 12:01 am and the last date to apply for the ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023 is 21st March 2023 at 11:59 pm. Candidates must apply online much before the deadline to avoid the last moment rush.

A total of 71 vacancies have been announced by the ITBP Constable under ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023. The vacancies have been announced for the posts of Constable GD

Candidates aged between 18 to 23 years can apply for the ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023 for the post of Constable GD However the age limit varies for different posts and the age relaxation will be applicable as per the government norms.

We have shared a step-by-step procedure on how to apply for the ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023. The candidates can refer to the official website for more information on ITBP Constable Recruitment Interview.

Here is the direct link to download the ITBP Constable Recruitment Notification 2023.

Download PDF: ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification

How to Apply for the ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the ITBP Constable i.e., www.itbpolice.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be a section at the top right side of the screen as “New User Registration.”

Step 3: There will be a list of upcoming exams with an option to apply online below them.

Step 4: Click on the Apply Online link and then complete the registration process.

Step 4: Download the application form and take a hard copy of it for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for the ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

The candidates must download the list and keep a hard copy of the application form for future reference.