ITBP Constable Revised Answer Key 2020 out, Check ITBP Constable Driver Revised Answer Key 2020 Download Link Here

ITBP Constable Revised Answer Key 2020: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has released Constable Revised Answer Key 2020 on its website. Candidates appeared in the ITBP Constable Driver 2020 Exam can download ITBP Constable Revised Answer Key 2020 through the official website of ITBP.i.e.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP Constable Driver Exam 2020 was conducted on 19 January 2020 at various exam centres. Candidates can check series wise ITBP Constable Driver Answer Key 2020 on the official website which is available in the form of PDF.

Earlier, The Indo-Tibetan Border Police had released the ITBP Constable Provisional Answer Key 2020. For which, the objections were invited till 22 January 2020. Now, the ITBP has answer keys after analyzing the representations received from the candidates. Candidates can download ITBP Constable Revised Answer Key 2020 directly by clicking on the provided link.

A total of 134 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment exam for the post of Constable Driver in Group ‘C’ (non-Gazetted & non Ministerial).

Direct Link to Download ITBP Constable Driver Revised Answer Key 2020

https://testchampion.jagranjosh.com/free-pdf-page?file=download-itbp-constable-driver-revised-answer-key-2020.pdf

Highlights:

Advertisement number: CT (DRIVER) - 2017-18 RECRUITMENT IN ITBP

Vacancies – 134 Posts

Exam Date: 19 January 2020

Provisional Answer Key Status: Released

Revised Answer Key Status: Released

Latest Government Jobs:

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2020: Apply before 31 Jan @upsconline.nic.in, 421 Vacancies Notified for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer Posts



HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020: 26 Vacancies Notified for District Controller, Principal and Other Posts, Last Date is 10 Feb

NCL Recruitment 2020 Notification: 52 Vacancies for Paramedical Staff Posts, Apply Online by 10 March



Assam Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Notification out for 919 GDS Posts, Online Application Started @appost.in



AP Grama Sachivalayam Notification 2020: Applications invited for 16207 VRO, ANM and Other Posts, Apply before 31 January 2020



Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 48 Assistant Manager and DGM Posts



