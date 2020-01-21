Search

HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020: 26 Vacancies Notified for District Controller, Principal and Other Posts

HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020 Notification is out for 26 Vacancies. Check application process, eligibility and other details here.

Jan 21, 2020 12:25 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020
HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020

HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of District Controller, District Employment Officer, Principal, Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service and others. Candidates willing to apply for these posts can apply online by 10 February 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Last date of submission of online application: 10 February 2020
  • Prelims Exam Date: 26 April 2020
  • Admit Card Release Date: 3 weeks before the commencement of the exam

HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • HP Administrative Service Class – 1 -11 Posts
  • District Controller, FCS & CA Class – 1 -1 Post
  • District Employment Officer, Class – 1-2 Posts
  • Principal, Class – 1 -1 Post
  • Tehsildar, Class – 1-5 Posts
  • Block Development Officer, Class – 1 – 6 Posts

HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidate must possess a Bachelor's Degree or its equivalent from a recognized University.

HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 21 to 35 years (Age relaxation in upper age limit will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government norms)

HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates for Himachal Pradesh Combined Competitive Exam will be on the basis of their performance in Written (Prelims & Mains) and Viva –Voce. 

HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Online Registration Form

Login Link

Official Website

How to apply for HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020 through the online mode. The online application link will be activated till 10 February 2020. Candidates can refer to the provided links for their reference. 

HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

  • General/Candidates of other states – Rs. 400/-
  • SC/ST/OBC of HP State – Rs. 100/-
  • Ex Serviceman of HP State – Nil

Job Summary
NotificationHPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020: 26 Vacancies Notified for District Controller, Principal and Other Posts
Notification DateJan 21, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionFeb 10, 2020
Official URLhttp://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc/
Cityshimla
StateHimachal Pradesh
CountryIndia
Education Qual Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area

Related Stories