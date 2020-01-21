HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020: 26 Vacancies Notified for District Controller, Principal and Other Posts

HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of District Controller, District Employment Officer, Principal, Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service and others. Candidates willing to apply for these posts can apply online by 10 February 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date of submission of online application: 10 February 2020

Prelims Exam Date: 26 April 2020

Admit Card Release Date: 3 weeks before the commencement of the exam

HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

HP Administrative Service Class – 1 -11 Posts

District Controller, FCS & CA Class – 1 -1 Post

District Employment Officer, Class – 1-2 Posts

Principal, Class – 1 -1 Post

Tehsildar, Class – 1-5 Posts

Block Development Officer, Class – 1 – 6 Posts

HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must possess a Bachelor's Degree or its equivalent from a recognized University.

HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 21 to 35 years (Age relaxation in upper age limit will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government norms)

HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates for Himachal Pradesh Combined Competitive Exam will be on the basis of their performance in Written (Prelims & Mains) and Viva –Voce.

HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Online Registration Form



Login Link



Official Website



How to apply for HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020 through the online mode. The online application link will be activated till 10 February 2020. Candidates can refer to the provided links for their reference.

HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020 Application Fee