HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020: 26 Vacancies Notified for District Controller, Principal and Other Posts

HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of District Controller, District Employment Officer, Principal, Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service and others. Candidates willing to apply for these posts can apply online by 10 February 2020.
Important Dates:
- Last date of submission of online application: 10 February 2020
- Prelims Exam Date: 26 April 2020
- Admit Card Release Date: 3 weeks before the commencement of the exam
HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- HP Administrative Service Class – 1 -11 Posts
- District Controller, FCS & CA Class – 1 -1 Post
- District Employment Officer, Class – 1-2 Posts
- Principal, Class – 1 -1 Post
- Tehsildar, Class – 1-5 Posts
- Block Development Officer, Class – 1 – 6 Posts
HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidate must possess a Bachelor's Degree or its equivalent from a recognized University.
HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 21 to 35 years (Age relaxation in upper age limit will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government norms)
HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates for Himachal Pradesh Combined Competitive Exam will be on the basis of their performance in Written (Prelims & Mains) and Viva –Voce.
HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF
Online Registration Form
Login Link
Official Website
How to apply for HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020 through the online mode. The online application link will be activated till 10 February 2020. Candidates can refer to the provided links for their reference.
HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020 Application Fee
- General/Candidates of other states – Rs. 400/-
- SC/ST/OBC of HP State – Rs. 100/-
- Ex Serviceman of HP State – Nil