ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023 For 458 Posts: Registration Begins at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in, Check Eligibility

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) have commenced the registration process for 458 Constable (Driver) posts on its official website. All those candidates interested to apply for this major recruitment drive launched by ITBP can apply online through its official website -recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.
 
Under the ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023 drive, the organisation is to recruit the 458 Constable (Driver) Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) posts on a temporary basis likely to be permanent in ITBPF. 

Candidates selected finally for these posts will get a pay scale as (Level-3 in the Pay Matrix) Rs. 21700–69100 (as per 7th CPC). Applicants should have an age limit between 21 to 27 years and have matriculation or 10th pass from a recognized Board. 

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: June 27, 2023
Closing date of application: July 26, 2023

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Constable (Driver) Group ‘C’-458 
 
ITBP Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Matriculation or 10th pass from a recognized Board or Institution or equivalent. 
Must possess a valid Heavy Vehicle Driving License. 
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization     Border Security Force (BSF)
Post Name     Constable (Driver)
Vacancies     458
Category     Govt Jobs
Job Location     All India
Opening Date for Online Application June 27, 2023
Last Date for Online Application  July 26, 2023
Mode of Apply     Online
Age Limit  21 to 27 years
Official Website     www.recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Between 21 to 27 years.
The crucial date for determining the age limit will be the closing date i.e. July 26, 2023.
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in the age limit.
 
ITBP Recruitment 2023 - Notification PDF

How to Apply for ITBP Constable 2023? 

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit the official website–  www.recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.
Step 2: Provide a genuine and functional e-mail ID and Mobile number at the time of filling online application form on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the details as required under various segments clearly, correctly and logically. 
Step 4: Online application mode will be opened on or before  26th July 2023 at 11:59 p.m.
Step 5: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023?

Closing date of online application is July 26, 2023.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023?

10th passed candidates having a valid Heavy Vehicle Driving License can apply.

What are the Jobs in ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023?

ITBP have commenced the registration process for 458 Constable (Driver) posts on its official website.

