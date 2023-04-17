JAC 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Jharkhand Board Class 12 Toppers List, Latest News at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC 12th Result 2023 Date & Time: Jharkhand Board is likely to declare the class 12th result for Arts, Science and Commerce in May/June 2023. Students can check their result on the official website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Check the latest news here.

JAC 12th Result 2023 Date & Time: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce the Jharkhand class 12th result for Arts, Science and Commerce tentatively in May/June. The official confirmation regarding the release of date and time is still awaited. Students can check their JAC 12th result at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. To download the JAC 12th result 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce, students have to use their roll code and roll number in the login window. Last year, a total of 2,81,436 students appeared for the JAC 12th board exam 2022. The overall pass percentage for JAC 12th Science was 92.19%. Whereas for Jharkhand 12 Commerce and Arts, the pass percentage was recorded at 92.74% and 97.42% respectively.

JAC 12th Result 2023 Date and Time

Last year, the 12th Science result was announced on a different date whereas Arts & Commerce was released on the same day. It is expected that this year too the same pattern can be followed. However, an official update is still awaited. Check below the table to know the expected date of Jharkhand Inter result:

Events Dates Jharkhand 12th exam March 14 to April 5, 2023 JAC 12th result May/June 2023

Official Links To Check JAC 12th Result 2023 Online

It is expected that around 4 lakh students appeared for JAC 12th exam. Once released, students can check the result online or via SMS. In case, the official website might not work due to heavy traffic, then students or parents can check these alternative websites:

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

How to Check JAC 12th Result 2023 Online?

The result can be checked in online mode at the official website. They can follow the given steps to download online Inter result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JAC 12th result

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter roll number and roll code

Step 5: Click on the submit tab

Step 6: The JAC result for class 12 will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and save it for future references

JAC 12th Result 2023 Re-evaluation

Students who are not satisfied with their marks and want to double-check their grades can apply for Jharkhand intermediate result rechecking. The officials release the application form for re-evaluation in online mode at the official website. They are also required to pay the application fees for verification and rechecking. The changes in the marks of the students after the answer sheet rechecking and revaluation process will be updated in the mark sheets of the students.

JAC 12th Compartment Result 2023

Students who do not pass in one of two subjects can appear for JAC 12th compartment exams. They can fill up the form online and submit the required documents as well as the required fee to apply for JAC 12th compartment exams. The results is expected to be released shortly after the exams. They have to visit the official website to check their Jharkhand board inter results.

Previous Year JAC 12th Result Statistics

Along with the JAC Inter result 2023, the board is also expected to release the result statistics. As per reports, last year a total of 2,81,436 students appeared for the Jharkhand 12th board exams. Check the table below to know year-wise JAC board result statistics -

Jharkhand Board 12 Results Statistics for Arts

Go through the table to know last year’s overall pass percentage and other JAC 12th result statistics for Arts stream:

Overview Arts Statistics Total registered students 19,08,13 Total appeared 18,44,25 Total passed 17,9683 JAC 12th arts pass percentage 97.42% 1st Division 94,495 2nd Division 81,988 3rd Division 3,190

Jharkhand Board 12 Results Statistics for Science

Check below the table to know JAC board Inter result statistics for Science. We have provided last year’s pass percentage, total appeared, registered and division-wise statistics in the table below:

Overview Science Statistics Total appeared 66,000 JAC 12th Science pass percentage 91.43% 1st Division 54,768 2nd Division 5,117 3rd Division 13

Jharkhand Board 12 Results Statistics for Commerce

In 2022, a total of 24,313 students registered and 22,001 of them passed in the exam. We have provided last year’s pass percentage, total appeared, registered and division-wise statistics in the table below:

Overview Commerce Statistics Total registered students 24,313 Total appeared 23,722 Total passed 22,001 JAC 12th Commerce pass percentage 92.74% 1st Division 18,252 2nd Division 3,683 3rd Division 66

JAC 12th Result Toppers List

Along with declaring the JAC Class 12 results the board officials will also announce the toppers for the Class 12 board examinations. Last year, in Arts stream, Mansi Saha, in Commerce, Nikky Kumari secured 1st rank. Check JAC 12th toppers list table below:

Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Toppers 2022

Students can check below last year’s list of Jharkhand Board class 12 toppers. The table includes ranks and marks secured by them -

Rank Names Marks 1 Mansi Saha 474 2 Rohit Kacchap 467 3 Anchal Kumari 465 4 Priya Kumari 460 5 Vaishnavi Keshri 459 6 Sana Ekbal 458 7 Anshu Kushwaha, Yash Raj, Akanksha Kumari, Parkhi Chaubey 457 8 Shubham Mishra, Rakhi Mehta 456 9 Priya Singh, Prakriti Vandana, Nisha Bharti, Nutan Runda 455 10 Jyoti Kumari, Shreya Roy, Ashutosh Kumar, Amrita Shikha Bakhla 454

Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce Toppers 2022

Around 3 lakh students appeared for JAC 12th exams every year. Here, they can check names, marks and ranks obtained by the toppers in the table provided below -

Rank Names Marks 1 Nikky Kumari 474 2 Shreya Pandey 467 3 Nushrat Jahan, Sanjana Pramanik, Pragati Susang, 465 4 Kashish Kumari, Ananta Mishra, 460 5 Sneha Kumari 459 6 Sana Ekbal, Priya Kumari, Aditi Singh, Pragati Gupta, Aparna Pandey, Vishwajeet Haldar 458 7 Gayatri Kumari, Udita Karmakar, Anshika Barbigahiya 457 8 Megha Kumari, Anjali Kumari, Sandhya Kumari, Anjali Nandi, Suman Kumari 456 9 Sneha Srivastava, Riya Gupta, Beena Kumari, Sana Samad, Vishal Kumar, Shubham Kumar 455 10 Sunil Mahato 454

