JCECEB CHO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 810 Vacancies

JCECEB CHO Recruitment 2023: harkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board is hiring for 810 vacanacies. Check Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process, How to Apply and Other Details Here.

JCECEB Recruitment 2023 Notification: Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has released a notification for Admission in the Bridge Course Programme for selection to the post of Community Health Officer (CHO). Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through online mode at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in on or before 10 August 2023. A total of 810 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 10 August 2023

JCECEB CHO Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Community Health Officer 810 Vacancies

JCECEB CHO Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be 12th passed from a recognized Board and holding a certificate of General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) RNRM from a recognized Institute/ Bachelor of Science in Nursing (OR) Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) from a recognized Institute/ University.

Candidate must have 2 years of relevant work experience in the Health sector. Candidates are advised to check the notification for more detaills.

JCECEB CHO Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

UR/EWS - 21 to 35 years

SC/ST - 21 to 37 years

Female - 21 to 38 years

SC/ST - 21 to 40 years

JCECEB Recruitment 2023 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written test.

JCECEB CHO Recruitment 2023: How to Apply for 810 Vacancies ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through online mode on or before 410 August 2023. After the submission of the online application candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.