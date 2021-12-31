Jute Corporation of India Recruitment 2021-22: Apply for 63 Accountant, Junior Inspector Posts @jutecorp.in, Download PDF

The Jute Corporation of India Limited (JCI) has invited online application for the 63 Accountant, Junior Inspector posts on its official website. Check JCI recruitment 2021 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Jute Corporation of India (JCI) Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: The Jute Corporation of India Limited (JCI) has invited online applications for the recruitment of 63 posts of Accountant, Junior Inspector and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format on or before 13 January 2022.

Candidates applying for the Jute Corporation of India (JCI) Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification should note that selection for these posts will be done on the basis of Computer based On-line Examination (CBT) which will be purely provisional. Candidature will be subject to verification of antecedents/documents/declarations, as applicable. You can check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Notification Details for Jute Corporation of India (JCI) Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Employment Notification No.: 01/2021

Important Date for Jute Corporation of India (JCI) Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:13 January 2022

Vacancy Details for Jute Corporation of India (JCI) Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Accountant-12

Junior Assistant-11

Junior Inspector-40

Eligibility Criteria for Jute Corporation of India (JCI) Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Accountant-M. Com with Advanced Accountancy and auditing as a special subject with 5 Years’ experience in maintaining of commercial accounts including reconciliation and final

accounts / experience in handling cash and records. OR

B. Com with 7 Years’ experience in maintaining of commercial accounts including reconciliation and final account / experience in handling cash and records.

Junior Assistant-Graduate or equivalent from a recognized university with experience in using computers (MS word & Excel) and minimum typing speed is 40 wpm in English

Junior Inspector-Pass in Class 12 or equivalent with 3 Years’ experience in purchase / sale of raw jute; its grading and assorting / bailing / storage / transportation.

Jute Corporation of India (JCI) Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for Jute Corporation of India (JCI) Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online through the link given in the portal of The Jute Corporation of India Ltd. viz. www.jutecorp.in under Recruitment tab against Advertisement Notification No. 01/2021 on or before 13 January 2022.