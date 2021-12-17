JEE Main 2022 Might Be Highly Competitive: Check Tips By Expert To Crack The Online Exam

With the recent announcement of the syllabus revision for JEE Advanced 2023, many aspirants have been under the dilemma of how to cope up with the preparation in the upcoming JEE examinations 2022. The syllabus for JEE Advanced 2023 is in sync with the New Education Policy 2020 and purely aims to reduce the student’s pressure. One should also note that there will be no change in the pattern or syllabus of JEE Main 2022, and aspirants need not worry about the same and instead focus on their preparation and revision. The syllabus revision would not make much difference in the preparation strategy, but aspirants may not feel the extra pressure. Since this will also give rise to an extra-competitive ambience, one should not lose their focus from the preparations. The JEE Main exam will be conducted in four sessions in January, February, March and April, and all the aspirants must focus on betterment in all the sessions to secure a better percentile and ranking. The reaction from the students after the exam during last year’s JEE Main showed that some found it to be tougher and lengthier, others found the difficulty levels at par with the previous year Main exam.

Thus, always attempt theoretical/fact-based questions first and then questions that require calculation. 1. Attempt online mock tests: Rigorous revision and attempting several mock tests will help them get through with subjects and concept clarification and keep them well updated with the current trend and pattern of JEE Mains exam. Taking Mock tests and having a real-time analysis have been found to be quite useful and students tend to learn from the mistakes and hence avoid repeating them on the D-Day. 2. Systemized revision plan: Make a systematic plan for revision and follow it strictly to test your topic-wise concept clarity. A systematic approach towards a proper revision plan will help students get successful. 3. Focus on managing time: Plan your study by keeping in mind the available time left before exams. Make a habit of noting main points while studying that will help you later in quick revisions. Right strategy along with time management plays a pivotal role in deciding the exam results. So, practice enough to be quick to adapt to the level of the paper and act promptly. 4. Follow a reputed source: Start the preparations with NCERT books, since they form the basis for both the exams having a good conceptual base and are simple to understand. Follow question banks from reputed sources and solve them in a reputed manner which helps in efficient practice for the Main 2018. 5. Resolve your doubts: Always clear your doubts from teachers, mentors, peers and never hesitate in asking questions.

Sometimes smart work prevails hard work and preparing strategically ensures better performance in comparison to the peers. Adaptability and swift response to questions comes with regular practice and hence making the most of the available time in revision help in scoring better. Focus more on polishing the strengths by a consistent revision to perfect the concepts. Creating self-written notes helps one to memorize the formulae, tips and tricks and are very helpful during JEE preparation and easy to revise. Taking some time to relax or rest also prepares the brain to recollect the learnt things at your fingertips. Keep calm but do not lose focus as temperament plays a vital role in JEE success.