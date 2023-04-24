JEE Main Result 2023 LIVE Updates: JEE Main Session 2 Result Date, Time

JEE Main Result 2023: NTA is expected to release JEE Main Session 2 result today, i.e. 24 April. Get the latest updates on JEE Main result date, time, scorecard, toppers list, cut off, updates.

Get here latest news on JEE Main Result 2023 Date and Time

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release JEE Main Result 2023 on its website, jeemain.nta.nic today, i.e. April 24th as per the latest reports. More than 9.4 lakh candidates have appeared for JEE Main Session 2 exam that was held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15. The JEE Main answer key was released on April 19th, when the candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections.

Candidates have been eagerly waiting for the JEE Main result to be released so that they can check their qualifying status. The candidates would require their JEE Main application number and password to be able to download the result.

JEE Main session 1 result is already declared in February. NTA would take the best of two JEE Main exam 2023 scores for the purpose of admission of students to engineering colleges. The candidates who will obtain more than the cut off marks and are in the top 2,50,000 will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced exam. Get the altest updates on JEE Main result date, time here.

Updated as on April 24, 2023, at 04:55 PM

JEE Main Result 2023: Who will be eligible for JEE Advanced?

The candidates who are in the top 2,50,000 of JEE Main result will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced exam.

Updated as on April 24, 2023, at 04:45 PM

JEE Main 2023 Result: Expected cut-off for Main

The category wise JEE Main expected cut off is given below in the following table below.

Category JEE Main Expected Cut-Off 2023 General 90- 92 EWS 65-68 OBC - NCL 67-70 SC 45-48 ST 30-33

Updated as on April 24, 2023, at 04:40 PM

JEE Main Result 2023: Check Session 1 Topper List

JEE Main session 2 toppers list to be declared along with the result. The list of toppers of JEE Main Session 1 is given below.

Abhineet Majety

Amogh Jalan

Apurva Samota

Ashik Stenny

Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary

Deshank Pratap Singh

Dhruv Sanjay Jain

Dnyanesh Hemendra Shinde

Duggineni Venkata Yugesh

Gulshan Kumar

Updated as on April 24, 2023, at 04:35 PM

JEE Main Session 2 Result: Final answer key to be declared with result

NTA will declare the JEE Main 2023 final answer key along with the result. The candidates will be able to check the correct answer key to all the questions.

Updated as on April 24, 2023, at 04:28 PM

How to check JEE Main result 2023?

The JEE Main result 2023 can be checked on NTA website. Here are the steps through which you can check JEE Main result.

Go to the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link for JEE Main 2023 result.

Enter your login credentials

JEE Main 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

Updated as on April 24, 2023, at 04:24 PM

What Credentials are needed to check JEE main result 2023?

The candidates will need the following credentials to check JEE Main result 2023:

- Candidates’ Application Number

- Candidate’s Date of Birth

Updated as on April 24, 2023, at 04:24 PM

JEE Main Result 2023: Websites to check JEE Main result for Session 2

The JEE Main result can be checked at the following mentioned official website:

jeemain.nta.nic.in

ntaresults.nic.in

nta.ac.in

Updated as on April 24, 2023, at 04:22 PM

JEE Main 2023 Result Date, Time

It is expected that the JEE Main result 2023 time is April 24, by 7 PM. The JEE Main session 2 result can be checked on NTA website.

Updated as on April 24, 2023, at 04:20 PM JEE main result 2023 session 2: Date and Time