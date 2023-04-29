JEE Main Toppers List 2023 (OUT): Check April Session Toppers Names and Percentile Scores Here

JEE Main Toppers List 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the session 2 results 2023 for JEE Main today in online mode. Along with the announcement of results, the authorities have also released the JEE Main toppers list. This year a total of 43 students have secured 100 marks in the JEE Main exam.
NTA has also released the JEE Main cut-off 2023 for all categories along with the result. This year, the JEE Mains cut-off 2023 has also increased for all categories. The JEE Main cutoff score 2023 is 90.77 for general candidates while 75.62 is for OBC candidates.
JEE Main Toppers List 2023 For Session 2
NTA JEE Main 2023 session 2 toppers list has been released. According to the information given. a total of 43 candidates have received a 100 Score. Candidates can check the complete toppers list here.
|Sr. No
|Candidate Name
|NTA Score
|1
|Singaraju Venkat Koundinya
|100
|2
|Kallaluri Sainadh Shrimath
|100
|3
|Ishan Khandelwal
|100
|4
|Deshank Pratap Singh
|100
|5
|Nipun Goel
|100
|6
|Allam Sujay
|100
|7
|Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy
|100
|8
|Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary
|100
|9
|Suthar Harshul Sanjaybhai
|100
|10
|Abhineet Majety
|100
JEE Main Toppers List 2023 For Session 1
Check the list of toppers who scores 100 percentile in JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam.
|
S. No.
|
Application No.
|
Candidates Name
|
1.
|
230310514113
|
Abhineet Majety
|
2.
|
230310532732
|
Amogh Jalan
|
3.
|
230310376645
|
Apurva Samota
|
4.
|
230310047826
|
Ashik Stenny
|
5.
|
230310146952
|
Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary
|
6.
|
230310167803
|
Deshank Pratap Singh
|
7.
|
230310514845
|
Dhruv Sanjay Jain
|
8.
|
230310148001
|
Dnyanesh Hemendra Shinde
|
9.
|
230310434666
|
Duggineni Venkata Yugesh
|
10.
|
230310242420
|
Gulshan Kumar
|
11.
|
230310180674
|
Guthikonda Abhiram
|
12.
|
230310233253
|
Kaushal Vijayvergiya
|
13.
|
230310309237
|
Krish Gupta
|
14.
|
230310210909
|
Mayank Soni
|
15.
|
230310366546
|
N.K.Vishwaajith
|
16.
|
230310034589
|
Nipun Goel
|
17.
|
230310141436
|
Rishi Kalra
|
18.
|
230310332864
|
Soham Das
|
19.
|
230310666162
|
Suthar Harshul Sanjaybhai
|
20.
|
230310481885
|
Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy
JEE Main 2023 Female Toppers of Session 1
|
S. No.
|
Application No.
|
Names
|
Percentile
|
1.
|
230310108777
|
Meesala Pranathi Sreeja
|
99.997259
|
2.
|
230310174215
|
Ramireddy Meghana
|
99.9944732
|
3.
|
230310023726
|
Medha Bhavani Girish
|
99.9941001
|
4.
|
230310375353
|
Seemala Varsha
|
99.9898469
|
5.
|
230310470704
|
Ayyalapu Rithika
|
99.9873087
|
6.
|
230310130947
|
Peela Teja Sri
|
99.986295
|
7.
|
230310345202
|
Vaka Sri Varshitha
|
99.9862762
|
8.
|
230310489489
|
Garima Kalra
|
99.9856987
|
9.
|
230310089074
|
Gunveen Gill
|
99.9827665
|
10.
|
230310015663
|
Vani Gupta
|
99.9796939
JEE Main 2023 Male Toppers of Session 1
|
S. No.
|
Application No.
|
Names
|
Percentile
|
1.
|
230310242420
|
Gulshan Kumar
|
100
|
2.
|
230310148001
|
Dnyanesh Hemendra Shinde
|
100
|
3.
|
230310167803
|
Deshank Pratap Singh
|
100
|
4.
|
230310332864
|
Soham Das
|
100
|
5.
|
230310481885
|
Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy
|
100
|
6.
|
230310376645
|
Apurva Samota
|
100
|
7.
|
230310434666
|
Duggineni Venkata Yugesh
|
100
|
8.
|
230310180674
|
Guthikonda Abhiram
|
100
|
9.
|
230310366546
|
N.K.Vishwaajith
|
100
|
10.
|
230310034589
|
Nipun Goel
|
100
|
11.
|
230310141436
|
Rishi Kalra
|
100
|
12.
|
230310210909
|
Mayank Soni
|
100
|
13.
|
230310309237
|
Krish Gupta
|
100
|
14.
|
230310666162
|
Suthar Harshul Sanjaybhai
|
100
|
15.
|
230310146952
|
Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary
|
100
|
16.
|
230310532732
|
Amogh Jalan
|
100
|
17.
|
230310514113
|
Abhineet Majety
|
100
|
18.
|
230310514845
|
Dhruv Sanjay Jain
|
100
|
19.
|
230310047826
|
ASHIK STENNY
|
100
|
20.
|
230310233253
|
KAUSHAL VIJAYVERGIYA
|
100