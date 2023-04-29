JEE Main Toppers List 2023 (OUT): Check April Session Toppers Names and Percentile Scores Here

JEE Main Toppers List 2023: NTA has released the result of the engineering entrance exam. As per the topper's list released, Singaraju Venkat Koundinya has secured the top score of 100. Check JEE Main session 2 toppers details here

JEE Main Toppers List 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the session 2 results 2023 for JEE Main today in online mode. Along with the announcement of results, the authorities have also released the JEE Main toppers list. This year a total of 43 students have secured 100 marks in the JEE Main exam.

NTA has also released the JEE Main cut-off 2023 for all categories along with the result. This year, the JEE Mains cut-off 2023 has also increased for all categories. The JEE Main cutoff score 2023 is 90.77 for general candidates while 75.62 is for OBC candidates.

JEE Main Toppers List 2023 For Session 2

NTA JEE Main 2023 session 2 toppers list has been released. According to the information given. a total of 43 candidates have received a 100 Score. Candidates can check the complete toppers list here.

Sr. No Candidate Name NTA Score 1 Singaraju Venkat Koundinya 100 2 Kallaluri Sainadh Shrimath 100 3 Ishan Khandelwal 100 4 Deshank Pratap Singh 100 5 Nipun Goel 100 6 Allam Sujay 100 7 Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy 100 8 Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary 100 9 Suthar Harshul Sanjaybhai 100 10 Abhineet Majety 100

JEE Main Toppers List 2023 For Session 1

Check the list of toppers who scores 100 percentile in JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam.

S. No. Application No. Candidates Name 1. 230310514113 Abhineet Majety 2. 230310532732 Amogh Jalan 3. 230310376645 Apurva Samota 4. 230310047826 Ashik Stenny 5. 230310146952 Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary 6. 230310167803 Deshank Pratap Singh 7. 230310514845 Dhruv Sanjay Jain 8. 230310148001 Dnyanesh Hemendra Shinde 9. 230310434666 Duggineni Venkata Yugesh 10. 230310242420 Gulshan Kumar 11. 230310180674 Guthikonda Abhiram 12. 230310233253 Kaushal Vijayvergiya 13. 230310309237 Krish Gupta 14. 230310210909 Mayank Soni 15. 230310366546 N.K.Vishwaajith 16. 230310034589 Nipun Goel 17. 230310141436 Rishi Kalra 18. 230310332864 Soham Das 19. 230310666162 Suthar Harshul Sanjaybhai 20. 230310481885 Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy

JEE Main 2023 Female Toppers of Session 1

S. No. Application No. Names Percentile 1. 230310108777 Meesala Pranathi Sreeja 99.997259 2. 230310174215 Ramireddy Meghana 99.9944732 3. 230310023726 Medha Bhavani Girish 99.9941001 4. 230310375353 Seemala Varsha 99.9898469 5. 230310470704 Ayyalapu Rithika 99.9873087 6. 230310130947 Peela Teja Sri 99.986295 7. 230310345202 Vaka Sri Varshitha 99.9862762 8. 230310489489 Garima Kalra 99.9856987 9. 230310089074 Gunveen Gill 99.9827665 10. 230310015663 Vani Gupta 99.9796939

JEE Main 2023 Male Toppers of Session 1