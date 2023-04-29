JEE Main Toppers List 2023 (OUT): Check April Session Toppers Names and Percentile Scores Here

JEE Main Toppers List 2023: NTA has released the result of the engineering entrance exam. As per the topper's list released, Singaraju Venkat Koundinya has secured the top score of 100. Check JEE Main session 2 toppers details here

JEE Main 2023 session 2 toppers list
JEE Main 2023 session 2 toppers list

JEE Main Toppers List 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the session 2 results 2023 for JEE Main today in online mode. Along with the announcement of results, the authorities have also released the JEE Main toppers list. This year a total of 43 students have secured 100 marks in the JEE Main exam. 

NTA has also released the JEE Main cut-off 2023 for all categories along with the result. This year, the JEE Mains cut-off 2023 has also increased for all categories. The JEE Main cutoff score 2023 is 90.77 for general candidates while 75.62 is for OBC candidates. 

JEE Main Toppers List 2023 For Session 2

NTA JEE Main 2023 session 2 toppers list has been released. According to the information given. a total of 43 candidates have received a 100 Score. Candidates can check the complete toppers list here. 

Sr. No Candidate Name NTA Score
1 Singaraju Venkat Koundinya 100
2 Kallaluri Sainadh Shrimath 100
3 Ishan Khandelwal 100
4 Deshank Pratap Singh 100
5 Nipun Goel 100
6 Allam Sujay 100
7 Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy 100
8 Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary 100
9 Suthar Harshul Sanjaybhai 100
10 Abhineet Majety 100

JEE Main Toppers List 2023 For Session 1 

Check the list of toppers who scores 100 percentile in JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam.

S. No.

Application No.

Candidates Name

1.

230310514113

Abhineet Majety

2.

230310532732

Amogh Jalan

3.

230310376645

Apurva Samota

4.

230310047826

Ashik Stenny

5.

230310146952

Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary

6.

230310167803

Deshank Pratap Singh

7.

230310514845

Dhruv Sanjay Jain

8.

230310148001

Dnyanesh Hemendra Shinde

9.

230310434666

Duggineni Venkata Yugesh

10.

230310242420

Gulshan Kumar

11.

230310180674

Guthikonda Abhiram

12.

230310233253

Kaushal Vijayvergiya

13.

230310309237

Krish Gupta

14.

230310210909

Mayank Soni

15.

230310366546

N.K.Vishwaajith

16.

230310034589

Nipun Goel

17.

230310141436

Rishi Kalra

18.

230310332864

Soham Das

19.

230310666162

Suthar Harshul Sanjaybhai

20.

230310481885

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy

 

JEE Main 2023 Female Toppers of Session 1

S. No.

Application No.

Names

Percentile

1.

230310108777

Meesala Pranathi Sreeja

99.997259

2.

230310174215

Ramireddy Meghana

99.9944732

3.

230310023726

Medha Bhavani Girish

99.9941001

4.

230310375353

Seemala Varsha

99.9898469

5.

230310470704

Ayyalapu Rithika

99.9873087

6.

230310130947

Peela Teja Sri

99.986295

7.

230310345202

Vaka Sri Varshitha

99.9862762

8.

230310489489

Garima Kalra

99.9856987

9.

230310089074

Gunveen Gill

99.9827665

10.

230310015663

Vani Gupta

99.9796939

 

JEE Main 2023 Male Toppers of Session 1

S. No.

Application No.

Names

Percentile

1.

230310242420

Gulshan Kumar

100

2.

230310148001

Dnyanesh Hemendra Shinde

100

3.

230310167803

Deshank Pratap Singh

100

4.

230310332864

Soham Das

100

5.

230310481885

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy

100

6.

230310376645

Apurva Samota

100

7.

230310434666

Duggineni Venkata Yugesh

100

8.

230310180674

Guthikonda Abhiram

100

9.

230310366546

N.K.Vishwaajith

100

10.

230310034589

Nipun Goel

100

11.

230310141436

Rishi Kalra

100

12.

230310210909

Mayank Soni

100

13.

230310309237

Krish Gupta

100

14.

230310666162

Suthar Harshul Sanjaybhai

100

15.

230310146952

Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary

100

16.

230310532732

Amogh Jalan

100

17.

230310514113

Abhineet Majety

100

18.

230310514845

Dhruv Sanjay Jain

100

19.

230310047826

ASHIK STENNY

100

20.

230310233253

KAUSHAL VIJAYVERGIYA

100

 

