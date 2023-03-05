Jharkhand Home Defense Corps Recruitment 2023: 708 Posts, Apply offline, Check Exam Date & Other Details Here

Jharkhand Home Defense Corps Home Guard 2023 : Jharkhand Home Defense Corps, Palamu has released the notification for the Jharkhand Home Defense Corps Home Guard 2023 . Candidates can apply offline and check related information from the official website of Jharkhand Home Defense Corps i.e.,Jharkhand Home Defense Corps.gov.in For more information on how to apply and other details candidates can refer to the article below.

Jharkhand Home Defense Corps Recruitment 2023: Jharkhand Home Defense Corps has recently announced a recruitment notification for 708 Home Guard posts in Giridih district. Candidates who are interested can apply for Jharkhand Home Defense Corps Jobs 2023 through the given format on or before 04 April 2023.

The organization has detailed the number of vacancies available for the two categories of posts, Home Guard (Rural) and Home Guard (Urban). As per the vacancy details, there are 533 vacancies for Home Guard (Rural) and 175 vacancies for Home Guard (Urban). The vacancies for each block under the Rural category are also provided in the notification.

Jharkhand Home Guard Vacancy 2023 Age Limit & Application Fee

As for the eligibility criteria, the age limit varies depending on the category of the candidate. For General category candidates, the age limit is between 19 and 40 years, for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates, it is between 19 and 43 years, and for SC/ST candidates, it is between 19 and 45 years. There is no application fee for the candidates who wish to apply for the Jharkhand Home Defense Corps Jobs 2023.

Jharkhand Home Defense Corps Recruitment 2023 Education Qualification

The Jharkhand Home Defense Corps has announced vacancies for the post of Home Guard in both rural and urban areas. The minimum educational qualification required for the Home Guard (Rural) post is passing the 7th grade, while for the Home Guard (Urban) post, candidates must have passed the 10th grade. The Home Guard (Rural) position is suitable for those who have a basic level of education and are interested in serving their community.

As for the Home Guard (Urban) position, candidates are required to have a higher level of education, as urban areas typically have higher demand for security and protection. Candidates who meet the educational criteria can apply for the position before the deadline, which is 04 April 2023. Upon selection, the candidates will be posted in the Giridih district of Jharkhand and will receive a salary as per norms. It is important for interested candidates to carefully read through the official notification and follow the prescribed application format to ensure their application is accepted.

Jharkhand Home Defense Corps Exam Date 2023

The selection process will include a written test followed by an interview. The salary for the selected candidates will be as per the norms of the organization. Candidates who wish to apply for the Jharkhand Home Defense Corps Jobs 2023 can do so offline through the official website. The starting date for the application process is 20 March 2023, and the last date for the submission of the application form is 04 April 2023. The exam date for Jharkhand Home Guard 2023 Examination will be announced soon.

Jharkhand Home Defense Corps Home Guard 2023 Apply Offline

Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying for the job. The application form needs to be sent to the District Commandant, Jharkhand Home Defense Corps, Office, Chaitadih, Giridih, Pin Code – 815302, before the last date.

Candidates can also refer to the official notification given below to get more detailed information about the Jharkhand Home Defense Corps Offline Forms

Download: Jharkhand Home Defense Corps Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF



The candidates must keep a hard copy of the application form for future reference. Candidates must apply offline much before the deadline to avoid the last moment rush. Candidates must note that no application will be accepted once the deadline to apply for Jharkhand Home Defense Corps Recruitment 2023 is over.