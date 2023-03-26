Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023: 9 program Manager, Program Officer, Consultant, and Senior Consultant Posts, Apply Online, & Other Details

Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023 : The Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy), Government of India has announced the recruitment for the positions of program Manager, Program Officer, Consultant, and Senior Consultant. All the relevant information regarding the Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023 is available in this article for interested candidates to review.

Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023: The Ministry of AYUSH, a branch of the Indian government responsible for promoting and regulating the use of traditional medicine practices such as Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy, has recently issued an official notification inviting applications from eligible candidates for multiple posts on a contractual basis. The posts are for the Central Program Management Unit (CPMU), a body set up under the Ministry of AYUSH to oversee the implementation of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National AYUSH Mission (NAM).

The Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023 Official Notification specifies that there are a total of nine vacancies that need to be filled on a contractual basis. The available posts include Program Manager, Program Officer, Consultant, and Senior Consultant. These positions require candidates to have relevant qualifications and experience in fields such as public health, management, or medicine.

As per the official notification, interested and eligible candidates can apply for these positions by submitting a duly filled application form in the prescribed format before the deadline of April 21, 2023. The application form can be downloaded from the official website of the Ministry of AYUSH. It is important to note that candidates must ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria specified by the Ministry of AYUSH before applying for the positions.

Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy), Government of India Posts Name program Manager, Program Officer, Consultant, and Senior Consultant Mode of Application Offline Application Starts Already Commenced Last Date to Apply April 21, 2023 Exam Date To be Announced Soon Selection process Personality Test & Document Verification

AYUSH Ministry Recruitment 2023 - Exam Date

There is no official announcement regarding AYUSH Ministry Recruitment 2023 Exam Date on the official website. However, the exam dates will be announced soon for the Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023.

Ministry of AYUSH program Manager, Program Officer, Consultant, and Senior Consultant Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: AYUSH Recruitment 2023 Official Notification

Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment: Eligibility

The Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of AYUSH Ministry Recruitment Eligibility.

Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment: Age Limit:

Candidates applying for AYUSH Ministry Recruitment 2023 must be aged between 21 years to 60 years. The age relaxation is applicable as per the government guidelines.

AYUSH Ministry Recruitment: Educational Qualification:

Position Educational Qualification Required Experience Senior Program Manager Post Graduate Diploma in Public Health Administration/Post Graduate Diploma in Management/Magister Business Administration (Human Resource Management) from an All India Council for Technical Education accredited institute More than 15 years' working experience in government sector Domain Expert-Public Health Bachelor's degree (BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS/BYNS) from any accredited recognized university with Master's degree in Public Health Program/Post-Graduate Diploma in Public Health Administration from an All India Council for Technical Education recognized institute Minimum 5 years' working experience in government sector/private sector Junior Consultant Bachelor's degree (BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS/BYNS) from any accredited recognized university Minimum 5 years' working experience in government sector/private sector Senior Consultant Bachelor's degree (BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS/BYNS) from any accredited recognized university Minimum 7 years' working experience in government sector/private sector Finance Manager MBA (Finance)/M.Com/ICWA/C.A. from an All India Council for Technical Education accredited institute or university Minimum 5 years' experience in finance management of major program/project in government or any other organization of repute Accounts Manager MBA (Finance)/M.Com/ICWA (Inter)/CA (Inter) from an accredited institute Minimum 3 years' experience in account management in any government or any other organization of repute HMIS Manager MBA-IT/MCA/M.Sc.-IT/BCA from any accredited institute 5 years' experience in any government or any other organization of repute Data Assistant MBA-IT/MCA/M.Sc.-IT/BCA from any accredited institute 3 years' experience in any government or any other organization of repute Office Assistant Bachelor's degree/Graduation in Computer Application/IT/Business Administration/B.Tech (C.S) or (IT)/BCA/BBA/B.Sc–IT/Graduation AND 01 Year's Diploma/Certificate Course in Computer from any accredited institute or university Minimum 1-2 years' experience in government sector

Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023: Vacancy

Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023 has announced a total of 9 job openings for positions of program Manager, Program Officer, Consultant, and Senior Consultant . Here's an overview of the Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023 vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification.

Post Vacancy Senior Program Manager 1 Domain Expert-Public Health 1 Senior Consultant 1 Junior Consultant 1 Finance Manager 1 Accounts Manager 1 Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) Manager 1 Data Assistant 1 Office Assistant 1

AYUSH Ministry Recruitment 2023: Application Form

As per the notification, the online application process for these vacancies has already commenced and the last date to apply is April 21, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the Commission's official website, online i.e., www.ayush.gov.in

How to apply for Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023?

According to the Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023 Official Notification, Eligible Candidates with Interest may submit duly completed Applications (Résumé) annexed with Self-certified Copies of all relevant Supporting Documents in support of their Candidatures to Smt Mamta Yadav, Under Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, AYUSH Bhawan, B-Block, GPO Complex, INA, New Delhi-110 023 receivable by 21st April 2023 (21.04.2023).

Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023: Monthly Remuneration

The Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023 Official Notification states that the Selected Candidates will receive varying Monthly Remunerations for each post. The details are provided in the following table:

Post Monthly Remuneration (Consolidated) Senior Program Manager Rs.1.00 Lac Domain Expert-Public Health Rs.75000 Junior Consultant and Senior Consultant Rs.60000 Finance Manager Rs.60000 Accounts Manager Rs.50000 HMIS Manager Rs.45000 Data Assistant Rs.35000 Office Assistant Rs.30000

Overall, the Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023 Official Notification provides an opportunity for individuals who are passionate about traditional medicine practices and want to contribute to their promotion and development in the country. The contractual basis of the positions may provide candidates with a chance to gain valuable experience and make meaningful contributions to the field.