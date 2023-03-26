JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023: 9 program Manager, Program Officer, Consultant, and Senior Consultant Posts, Apply Online, & Other Details

Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023: The  Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy), Government of India has announced the recruitment for the positions of program Manager, Program Officer, Consultant, and Senior Consultant. All the relevant information regarding the Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023 is available in this article  for interested candidates to review.

AYUSH Ministry Recruitment 2023
AYUSH Ministry Recruitment 2023

Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023: The Ministry of AYUSH, a branch of the Indian government responsible for promoting and regulating the use of traditional medicine practices such as Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy, has recently issued an official notification inviting applications from eligible candidates for multiple posts on a contractual basis. The posts are for the Central Program Management Unit (CPMU), a body set up under the Ministry of AYUSH to oversee the implementation of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National AYUSH Mission (NAM).

Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023

The Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023 Official Notification specifies that there are a total of nine vacancies that need to be filled on a contractual basis. The available posts include Program Manager, Program Officer, Consultant, and Senior Consultant. These positions require candidates to have relevant qualifications and experience in fields such as public health, management, or medicine.

As per the official notification, interested and eligible candidates can apply for these positions by submitting a duly filled application form in the prescribed format before the deadline of April 21, 2023. The application form can be downloaded from the official website of the Ministry of AYUSH. It is important to note that candidates must ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria specified by the Ministry of AYUSH before applying for the positions.

AYUSH Ministry Recruitment 2023 - Overview

The  AYUSH Ministry has invited applications for the Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates. 



Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023  

Recruitment Authority

Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy), Government of India 

Posts Name

program Manager, Program Officer, Consultant, and Senior Consultant  

Mode of Application

Offline 

Application Starts 

Already Commenced

Last Date to Apply

April 21, 2023 

Exam Date 

To be Announced Soon

Selection process

Personality Test & Document Verification

AYUSH Ministry Recruitment 2023 - Exam Date

There is no official announcement regarding AYUSH Ministry Recruitment 2023 Exam Date on the official website. However, the exam dates will be announced soon for the Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023.

 

Ministry of AYUSH program Manager, Program Officer, Consultant, and Senior Consultant  Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below. 

 

Download PDF: AYUSH Recruitment 2023 Official Notification

Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment: Eligibility

The Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of AYUSH Ministry Recruitment Eligibility. 

Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment: Age Limit: 

Candidates applying for AYUSH Ministry Recruitment 2023 must be aged between 21 years to 60 years. The age relaxation is applicable as per the government guidelines.

AYUSH Ministry Recruitment: Educational Qualification: 

Position

Educational Qualification

Required Experience

Senior Program Manager

Post Graduate Diploma in Public Health Administration/Post Graduate Diploma in Management/Magister Business Administration (Human Resource Management) from an All India Council for Technical Education accredited institute

More than 15 years' working experience in government sector

Domain Expert-Public Health

Bachelor's degree (BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS/BYNS) from any accredited recognized university with Master's degree in Public Health Program/Post-Graduate Diploma in Public Health Administration from an All India Council for Technical Education recognized institute

Minimum 5 years' working experience in government sector/private sector

Junior Consultant

Bachelor's degree (BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS/BYNS) from any accredited recognized university

Minimum 5 years' working experience in government sector/private sector

Senior Consultant

Bachelor's degree (BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS/BYNS) from any accredited recognized university

Minimum 7 years' working experience in government sector/private sector

Finance Manager

MBA (Finance)/M.Com/ICWA/C.A. from an All India Council for Technical Education accredited institute or university

Minimum 5 years' experience in finance management of major program/project in government or any other organization of repute

Accounts Manager

MBA (Finance)/M.Com/ICWA (Inter)/CA (Inter) from an accredited institute

Minimum 3 years' experience in account management in any government or any other organization of repute

HMIS Manager

MBA-IT/MCA/M.Sc.-IT/BCA from any accredited institute

5 years' experience in any government or any other organization of repute

Data Assistant

MBA-IT/MCA/M.Sc.-IT/BCA from any accredited institute

3 years' experience in any government or any other organization of repute

Office Assistant

Bachelor's degree/Graduation in Computer Application/IT/Business Administration/B.Tech (C.S) or (IT)/BCA/BBA/B.Sc–IT/Graduation AND 01 Year's Diploma/Certificate Course in Computer from any accredited institute or university

Minimum 1-2 years' experience in government sector

 

Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023: Vacancy

Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023 has announced a total of 9 job openings for positions of program Manager, Program Officer, Consultant, and Senior Consultant  . Here's an overview of the Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023 vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification. 

 

Post

Vacancy

Senior Program Manager

1

Domain Expert-Public Health

1

Senior Consultant

1

Junior Consultant

1

Finance Manager

1

Accounts Manager

1

Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) Manager

1

Data Assistant

1

Office Assistant

1

 

AYUSH Ministry Recruitment 2023: Application Form

As per the notification, the online application process for these vacancies has already commenced and the last date to apply is April 21, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the Commission's official website, online i.e., www.ayush.gov.in

How to apply for Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023? 

According to the Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023 Official Notification, Eligible Candidates with Interest may submit duly completed Applications (Résumé) annexed with Self-certified Copies of all relevant Supporting Documents in support of their Candidatures to Smt Mamta Yadav, Under Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, AYUSH Bhawan, B-Block, GPO Complex, INA, New Delhi-110 023 receivable by 21st April 2023 (21.04.2023).

Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023: Monthly Remuneration

The Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023 Official Notification states that the Selected Candidates will receive varying Monthly Remunerations for each post. The details are provided in the following table:

Post

Monthly Remuneration (Consolidated)

Senior Program Manager

Rs.1.00 Lac

Domain Expert-Public Health

Rs.75000

Junior Consultant and Senior Consultant

Rs.60000

Finance Manager

Rs.60000

Accounts Manager

Rs.50000

HMIS Manager

Rs.45000

Data Assistant

Rs.35000

Office Assistant

Rs.30000

 

Overall, the Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023 Official Notification provides an opportunity for individuals who are passionate about traditional medicine practices and want to contribute to their promotion and development in the country. The contractual basis of the positions may provide candidates with a chance to gain valuable experience and make meaningful contributions to the field.

FAQ

What is the AYUSH Ministry Recruitment 2023 Exam Date?

There is no official announcement regarding AYUSH Ministry Recruitment 2023 Exam Date on the official website. However, the exam dates will be announced soon for the Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023

What is the eligibility for AYUSH Ministry program Manager, Program Officer, Consultant, and Senior Consultant Exam?

The application eligibility criteria for each post differs and candidates can check the eligibility criteria from the official notification of AYUSH Ministry Recruitment 2023.

What is the last date to apply for the Ministry of AYUSH Recruitment 2023 for program Manager, Program Officer, Consultant, and Senior Consultant posts?

The application process has already commenced and the last date to apply is tomorrow April 21, 2023.
