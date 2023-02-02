JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023: 1478 Vacancies, Apply Online @dhanbad.nic.in

Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023: Jharkhand Home Defense Corps, Dhanbad is hiring 1478 Home Guards. Candidates can check the vacancies, eligibility, how to apply and other details here.

Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023
Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023

Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023: Jharkhand Home Defense Corps, Dhanbad published a notification for recruitment to the post of Home Guard for Rural and Urban areas. Online applications will be invited from 21 February 2023 on the official website - dhanbad.nic.in. Jharkhand Home Guard Application Link will be available till 17 March 2023.

The department is filling up 1478 vacancies and 739 vacancies are for Male and Female candidates each. Out of the total vacancies, 638 vacancies are for Rural Areas and 840 vacancies are for Urban Areas.

More details related to Jharkhand Home Guard Vacancy 2023 including qualification, selection process, age limit and other details are provided in the article below.

Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023 Overview

Overview Jharkhand Home Defense Corps, Dhanbad
Post Name Home Guard
Vacancies 1478
Online Registration Starting date 21 February 2023
Online Registration Last date 17 March 2023
Official Website dhanbad.nic.in

Jharkhand Home Guard Notification and Online Application Link

Jharkhand Home Guard Corps has a total of 1478 vacancies. The candidates can check all the details related to vacancy, eligibility, and other details in the notification

Jharkhand Home Guard Notification - Click Here

Jharkhand Home Guard Online Application  Link - Click Here

Jharkhand Home Guard Eligibility Criteria

  • Home Guard Rural - The candidate should be 7th class passed
  • Home Guard Urban - The candidate should be 10th class passe

Jharkhand Home Guard Age Limit:

  • Minimum Age: 19 Years
  • Maximum Age: 40 Years

Jharkhand Home Guard Vacancy Details

Area Male Female Total
Urban 420 420 840
Rural 319 319 638
Total 739 739 1478 

How to Apply for Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023 ?

  1. Visit the website of Jharkhand Home Guard Dhanbad -dhanbad.nic.in
  2. Click on ‘Apply Online’
  3. It will redirect you to Homeguard Recruitment Page
  4. Click on ‘Apply Online’
  5. Register for the post
  6. Add personal details, educational details, experience details
  7. Upload Documents
  8. Take the print out of the application

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next