Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023: 1478 Vacancies, Apply Online @dhanbad.nic.in

Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023: Jharkhand Home Defense Corps, Dhanbad is hiring 1478 Home Guards. Candidates can check the vacancies, eligibility, how to apply and other details here.

Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023: Jharkhand Home Defense Corps, Dhanbad published a notification for recruitment to the post of Home Guard for Rural and Urban areas. Online applications will be invited from 21 February 2023 on the official website - dhanbad.nic.in. Jharkhand Home Guard Application Link will be available till 17 March 2023.

The department is filling up 1478 vacancies and 739 vacancies are for Male and Female candidates each. Out of the total vacancies, 638 vacancies are for Rural Areas and 840 vacancies are for Urban Areas.

More details related to Jharkhand Home Guard Vacancy 2023 including qualification, selection process, age limit and other details are provided in the article below.

Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023 Overview

Overview Jharkhand Home Defense Corps, Dhanbad Post Name Home Guard Vacancies 1478 Online Registration Starting date 21 February 2023 Online Registration Last date 17 March 2023 Official Website dhanbad.nic.in

Jharkhand Home Guard Notification and Online Application Link

Jharkhand Home Guard Corps has a total of 1478 vacancies. The candidates can check all the details related to vacancy, eligibility, and other details in the notification

Jharkhand Home Guard Notification - Click Here

Jharkhand Home Guard Online Application Link - Click Here

Jharkhand Home Guard Eligibility Criteria

Home Guard Rural - The candidate should be 7th class passed

Home Guard Urban - The candidate should be 10th class passe

Jharkhand Home Guard Age Limit:

Minimum Age: 19 Years

Maximum Age: 40 Years

Jharkhand Home Guard Vacancy Details

Area Male Female Total Urban 420 420 840 Rural 319 319 638 Total 739 739 1478

How to Apply for Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023 ?