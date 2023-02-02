Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023: 1478 Vacancies, Apply Online @dhanbad.nic.in

Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023: Jharkhand Home Defense Corps, Dhanbad published a notification for recruitment to the post of Home Guard for Rural and Urban areas. Online applications will be invited from 21 February 2023 on the official website - dhanbad.nic.in. Jharkhand Home Guard Application Link will be available till 17 March 2023.
The department is filling up 1478 vacancies and 739 vacancies are for Male and Female candidates each. Out of the total vacancies, 638 vacancies are for Rural Areas and 840 vacancies are for Urban Areas.
More details related to Jharkhand Home Guard Vacancy 2023 including qualification, selection process, age limit and other details are provided in the article below.
Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023 Overview
|Overview
|Jharkhand Home Defense Corps, Dhanbad
|Post Name
|Home Guard
|Vacancies
|1478
|Online Registration Starting date
|21 February 2023
|Online Registration Last date
|17 March 2023
|Official Website
|dhanbad.nic.in
Jharkhand Home Guard Notification and Online Application Link
Jharkhand Home Guard Corps has a total of 1478 vacancies. The candidates can check all the details related to vacancy, eligibility, and other details in the notification
Jharkhand Home Guard Notification - Click Here
Jharkhand Home Guard Online Application Link - Click Here
Jharkhand Home Guard Eligibility Criteria
- Home Guard Rural - The candidate should be 7th class passed
- Home Guard Urban - The candidate should be 10th class passe
Jharkhand Home Guard Age Limit:
- Minimum Age: 19 Years
- Maximum Age: 40 Years
Jharkhand Home Guard Vacancy Details
|Area
|Male
|Female
|Total
|Urban
|420
|420
|840
|Rural
|319
|319
|638
|Total
|739
|739
|1478
How to Apply for Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023 ?
- Visit the website of Jharkhand Home Guard Dhanbad -dhanbad.nic.in
- Click on ‘Apply Online’
- It will redirect you to Homeguard Recruitment Page
- Click on ‘Apply Online’
- Register for the post
- Add personal details, educational details, experience details
- Upload Documents
- Take the print out of the application