Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2022: 3120 Vacancies for PGT Posts, Check Salary Here

J harkhand Staff Selection Commission is hiring 3120 vacancies for Post Graduate Teachers (PGT). Candidates can check the important dates, vacancy break-up and other details here.

Jharkhand Teacher Recrutiment 2022: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has notified bumper vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) for which the registrations will start from 25 August 2022 on jssc.nic.in. The last date of application is 23 September 2022. JSSC has 2855 vacant regular posts and 265 backlog vacancies.

Candidates who are interested and eligible for the posts should have a post-graduate degree in a relevant field. The age of the candidates should not be less than 21 years and not exceed 40 years.

The selection will be done through Post Graduate Teacher Competitive Exam 2022. Candidates can check more details regarding PGTTCE-2022 the important dates, vacancy break-up, educational qualifications and other details below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 25 August 2022

Last Date of Application - 23 August 2022

Application Edit Date - 29 September to 01 October 2022

Jharkhand Teacher Exam Date - to be announced

Jharkhand Teacher Salary:

Rs. 47,600 to Rs. 1,51,100

Jharkhand Teacher Vacancy Details

Total - 3120

Subject Name Regular TGT Reserve Backlog Backlog TGT Reserved PGT Biology 218 73 0 0 PGT Chemistry 227 75 30 04 PGT Geography 164 54 0 0 PGT Hindi 163 54 0 0 PGT Economics 167 55 0 0 PGT History 182 61 0 0 PGT Sanskrit 169 58 18 10 PGT Physics 251 85 45 14 PGT Math 185 63 72 23 PGT Commerce 200 67 17 05 PGT English 211 73 22 05 Total 2137 718 204 61

Eligibility Criteria for Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification

Postgraduate in the relevant subject with minimum 50% marks

Selection Process for Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam

How to Apply for JSSC Teacher Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the official website of JSSC

Click on the online application link

Fill up your details

Tak a print out of the application form