Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2022: 3120 Vacancies for PGT Posts, Check Salary Here

Jharkhand Teacher Recrutiment 2022: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has notified bumper vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) for which the registrations will start from 25 August 2022 on jssc.nic.in. The last date of application is 23 September 2022. JSSC has 2855 vacant regular posts and 265 backlog vacancies.
Candidates who are interested and eligible for the posts should have a post-graduate degree in a relevant field. The age of the candidates should not be less than 21 years and not exceed 40 years.
The selection will be done through Post Graduate Teacher Competitive Exam 2022. Candidates can check more details regarding PGTTCE-2022 the important dates, vacancy break-up, educational qualifications and other details below:
JSSC Teacher Notification Download for Regular
JSSC Teacher Notification Download for Backlog
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 25 August 2022
- Last Date of Application - 23 August 2022
- Application Edit Date - 29 September to 01 October 2022
- Jharkhand Teacher Exam Date - to be announced
Jharkhand Teacher Salary:
Rs. 47,600 to Rs. 1,51,100
Jharkhand Teacher Vacancy Details
Total - 3120
|
Subject Name
|
Regular
|
TGT Reserve
|
Backlog
|
Backlog TGT Reserved
|
PGT Biology
|
218
|
73
|
0
|
0
|
PGT Chemistry
|
227
|
75
|
30
|
04
|
PGT Geography
|
164
|
54
|
0
|
0
|
PGT Hindi
|
163
|
54
|
0
|
0
|
PGT Economics
|
167
|
55
|
0
|
0
|
PGT History
|
182
|
61
|
0
|
0
|
PGT Sanskrit
|
169
|
58
|
18
|
10
|
PGT Physics
|
251
|
85
|
45
|
14
|
PGT Math
|
185
|
63
|
72
|
23
|
PGT Commerce
|
200
|
67
|
17
|
05
|
PGT English
|
211
|
73
|
22
|
05
|
Total
|
2137
|
718
|
204
|
61
Eligibility Criteria for Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification
Postgraduate in the relevant subject with minimum 50% marks
Selection Process for Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2022
The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam
How to Apply for JSSC Teacher Recruitment 2022 ?
Go to the official website of JSSC
Click on the online application link
Fill up your details
Tak a print out of the application form