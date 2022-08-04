Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2022: 3120 Vacancies for PGT Posts, Check Salary Here

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission is hiring 3120 vacancies for Post Graduate Teachers (PGT). Candidates can check the important dates, vacancy break-up and other details here.

Jharkhand Teacher Recrutiment 2022: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has notified bumper vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) for which the registrations will start from 25 August 2022 on jssc.nic.in. The last date of application is 23 September 2022. JSSC has 2855 vacant regular posts and 265 backlog vacancies.

Candidates who are interested and eligible for the posts should have a post-graduate degree in a relevant field. The age of the candidates should not be less than  21 years and not exceed 40 years.

The selection will be done through Post Graduate Teacher Competitive Exam 2022. Candidates can check more details regarding PGTTCE-2022 the important dates, vacancy break-up, educational qualifications and other details below:

JSSC Teacher Notification Download for Regular

JSSC Teacher Notification Download for Backlog

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Application - 25 August 2022
  • Last Date of Application - 23 August 2022
  • Application Edit Date - 29 September to 01 October 2022
  • Jharkhand Teacher Exam Date - to be announced

Jharkhand Teacher Salary:

Rs. 47,600 to Rs. 1,51,100

Jharkhand Teacher Vacancy Details

Total - 3120

Subject Name

Regular

TGT Reserve

Backlog

Backlog TGT Reserved

PGT Biology

218

73

0

0

PGT Chemistry

227

75

30

04

PGT Geography

164

54

0

0

PGT Hindi

163

54

0

0

PGT Economics

167

55

0

0

PGT History

182

61

0

0

PGT Sanskrit

169

58

18

10

PGT Physics

251

85

45

14

PGT Math

185

63

72

23

PGT Commerce

200

67

17

05

PGT English

211

73

22

05

Total

2137

718

204

61

Eligibility Criteria for Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification

Postgraduate in the relevant subject with minimum 50% marks

Selection Process for Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam

How to Apply for JSSC Teacher Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the official website of JSSC

Click on the online application link

Fill up your details

Tak a print out of the application form

 

