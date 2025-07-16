JIPMAT Previous Year Question Papers: Download PDF with Solutions

JIPMAT Previous Year Papers: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) every year for admissions to a five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) at IIM Bodh Gaya and Jammu. A huge number of candidates appear for this test, making it highly competitive. Therefore, aspirants should analyse and solve unlimited questions from past papers to enhance their preparation. It helps them discover the actual standards of the exam and enables them to adjust their strategies accordingly. Solving previous papers after completing 50% of the syllabus also helps them solidify their concepts. Scroll down to get the JIPMAT Previous Year Question Paper PDF and other important details.

JIPMAT Previous Year Papers

JIPMAT Previous Year Papers are a crucial study tool for evaluating your exam readiness and identifying mistakes. Integrating the practice of previous papers in your preparation can help you stay on track. This will help you learn about the overall difficulty level of questions and recurring chapters. Focusing more on key and high-weightage topics can improve your chances of success in the exam. The JIPMAT question paper typically covers 100 multiple-choice questions from Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension, with the exam duration of 150 minutes. Practising consistently the JIPMAT Previous Year Question Papers can also equip you with the ability to manage time wisely across all the sections.