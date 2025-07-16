JIPMAT Previous Year Question Papers: Download PDF with Solutions

JIPMAT Previous Year Papers: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) every year for admissions to a five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) at IIM Bodh Gaya and Jammu. A huge number of candidates appear for this test, making it highly competitive. Therefore, aspirants should analyse and solve unlimited questions from past papers to enhance their preparation. It helps them discover the actual standards of the exam and enables them to adjust their strategies accordingly. Solving previous papers after completing 50% of the syllabus also helps them solidify their concepts. Scroll down to get the JIPMAT Previous Year Question Paper PDF and other important details.
JIPMAT Previous Year Papers
JIPMAT Previous Year Papers are a crucial study tool for evaluating your exam readiness and identifying mistakes. Integrating the practice of previous papers in your preparation can help you stay on track. This will help you learn about the overall difficulty level of questions and recurring chapters. Focusing more on key and high-weightage topics can improve your chances of success in the exam. The JIPMAT question paper typically covers 100 multiple-choice questions from Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension, with the exam duration of 150 minutes. Practising consistently the JIPMAT Previous Year Question Papers can also equip you with the ability to manage time wisely across all the sections.
JIPMAT Previous Year Paper PDF
Practising JIPMAT previous year papers can help you build a strong grip on the foundation and advanced-level topics. It enables aspirants to focus only on the chapters from which questions can be asked in the test. Get the direct link to download past question papers PDF here and boost your performance now!
How to Solve JIPMAT Previous Year Papers
Solving the JIPMAT previous year papers can help candidates build an exam-specific strategy. These techniques can equip them with the skills to manage exam pressure and solve questions with accuracy in less time. Here is a quick guide to approach these previous papers confidently:
Install a stopwatch to mimic the real exam settings.
Select a distraction-free location when practising these papers.
Solve familiar questions first and keep the difficult questions for later.
Thereafter, cross-check all your marked responses with the original solutions to identify your preparation level.
Benefits of JIPMAT Previous Year Question Papers
There are various advantages of practising JIPMAT previous year question papers. It is one of the most important preparation strategies to excel in the exam. Given below are the key benefits:
Previous papers provide information about test mode, question structure, total sections, number of questions, maximum marks, and overall marking parameters.
Practising previous papers can elevate your confidence, speed, and accuracy.
Solving the JIPMAT previous year question papers showcases your weaknesses. This helps you provide more attention to the areas that require improvement.
Reviewing past papers allows you to identify frequently tested topics and high-priority areas.
JIPMAT Exam Pattern
Candidates should check the JIPMAT Previous Year Papers Pattern to gain insights into exam mode, weightage allocated per section, and other exam requirements. Typically, the entrance exam will be conducted online, comprising 100 multiple-choice questions, with an exam duration of 150 minutes. There shall be negative marking of 1 mark for every incorrect answer in the entrance test. Let’s discuss the exam pattern for the JIPMAT 2026 in the table below:
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
33
|
132
|
Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning
|
33
|
132
|
Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension
|
34
|
136
|
Total
|
100
|
400
