JIPMER Group B and C Result 2020 Declared @jipmer.edu.in, Check Direct Link Here

JIPMER Group B and C Result 2020: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Pondicherry has declared the Result for the Group B and Group C posts on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared for the JIPMER Group B and C posts including Physical Instructor, Junior Engineer, Electronics Assistant can check their result from the official website of JIPMER-jipmer.edu.in.

Candidates have been selected on their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT) for scheduled on 23 February 2020. It is noted that for the CBT questions were based on related subjects concerned for their posts applied for (70%) and rest (30%) were asked on subjects including-General Knowledge, General Intelligence, General English and General Mathematics.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) for latest updates regarding Group B and Group C Posts.