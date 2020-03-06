Search

JIPMER Group B and C Result 2020 Declared @jipmer.edu.in, Check Direct Link Here

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Pondicherry has declared the Result for the Group B and Group C posts on its official website -jipmer.edu.in.

Mar 6, 2020 15:17 IST
JIPMER Group B and C Result 2020: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Pondicherry has declared the Result for the Group B and Group C posts on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared for the JIPMER Group B and C posts including Physical Instructor, Junior Engineer, Electronics Assistant can check their result from the official website of JIPMER-jipmer.edu.in.

Candidates have been selected on their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT) for scheduled on 23 February 2020.  It is noted that for the CBT questions were based on related subjects concerned for their posts applied for (70%) and rest (30%) were asked on subjects including-General Knowledge, General Intelligence, General English and General Mathematics. 

Check Direct Result Below


Direct Link for JIPMER Nursing Officer Result 

Direct Link for JIPMER Medical Laboratory Technologist  Result 

Direct Link for JIPMER Psychiatric Nurse / Physical Instructor / Electronic Assistant (Workshop) / EEG Technician / Uro Technician Result

Overall Merit List
Nursing Officer- Click here

Medical Laboratory Technologist- Click here

Physical Instructor- Click here

Psychiatric Nurse- Click here

Electronic Assistant (Workshop)- Click here

EEG Technician- Click here

Uro Technician- Click here


Candidates are advised to check the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) for latest updates regarding Group B and Group C Posts.  For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.

