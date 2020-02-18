JIPMER Group B and C Written Exam 2020 Hall Ticket Released @jipmer.edu.in, Check JIPMER Hall Ticket 2020 Download Link Here

JIPMER Hall Ticket 2020: Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has released the hall ticket for Group B and C Written Exam 2020 on its official website i.e. jipmer.edu.in.

Candidates who have successfully applied for the Group B and C Posts can now download their Admit Card for JIPMER Written Exam 2020. JIPMER Group B and C Written Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on 8 March 2020 at various centre. For the sake of the candidate, we have below provided the direct link to download the JIPMER Hall Ticket 2020.

JIPMER Hall Ticket 2020 Download Direct Link

Steps to download JIPMER Group B and C Written Exam 2020 Admit Card:

Firstly need to visit the official website of JIPMER i.e. jipmer.edu.in

Click on the link- Click Here to Download Hall Ticket available on the Home page.

You will be redirected to a new window, in which you need to enter login credential (JIPMER user ID and password)

After successful login, your JIPMER Group B and C Written Exam 2020 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

You can download or take the print out of JIPMER Group B and C Hall Ticket.

Candidates can get all information like the centre of the examination, roll number, the timing of exam from the JIPMER Group B and C Written Exam 2020 Admit Card.

Earlier, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) had released the notification (JIPAdmn – I/KKL/DR/1(1)/2019, Admn-I/DR/1(1)2019 & Admn-I/DR/1(2)/2019) for recruitment to the 747 posts of Group B & C.

Online applications for the Admn-I/DR/1(2)/2019, Admn-I/DR/1(1)2019 were accepted till 20 January 2020 and for the Advt. No.- JIPAdmn – I/KKL/DR/1(1)/2019 were accepted till 27 January 2020.

Highlights of Earlier Notified Vacancy:

•Group B – 362 Posts

•Group C – 385 Posts

In Group B-

Nursing Officer

Medical Laboratory Technologist

Physical Instructor

Psychiatric Nurse

Media Social Worker

Junior Engineer

Group C-