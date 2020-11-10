JIPMER Provisional Result 2020 for Nursing Officer Posts Declared @jipmer.edu.in, Check List of Selected Candidates

JIPMER Nursing Office Result 2020: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Pondicherry has declared the Provisional Result for the Nursing Office posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the JIPMER Nursing CBT/Skill test can check their result from the official website of JIPMER-jipmer.edu.in.

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research has uploaded the Provisional Result for the Nursing Office posts on its official website. Result has been prepared on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the Computer Based Test/Skill Test.

It is noted that Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research has conducted the Nursing Officer Computer Based written Exam on 23 February 2020. Candidates qualified in the CBT were appeared in the Skill Test held on 19-21 October 2020.

Organization has also released the Waitlisted candidates for the Nursing Officer Posts. Candidates who have appeared for the Computer Based Test Written Exam/Skill Test for the Nursing Officer Posts can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for JIPMER Provisional Result 2020 for Nursing Officer Posts





How to Download: JIPMER Provisional Result 2020 for Nursing Officer Posts