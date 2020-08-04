JIPMER Recruitment 2020: Apply for Group B and C Posts at AIIMS Bibinagar@main.jipmer.edu.in

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry Jobs Notification: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, JIPMER has invited applications for the various Group B and C Posts under All India Institute of Medical Science Bibinagar. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these Posts in prescribed format on or before 31 August 2020.

Notification Details

No.JIP/AIIMSBBN/Gr.B&C/2020

Important Dates

Last Date for Submission of Application: 31 August 2020

Vacancy Details:

Group B Posts-

Assistant Administrative Officer-01

Executive Assistant-01

Personal Assistant-02

Technician (Laboratory) -01

Library and Information Assistant-01

Warden (Hostel Warden)-02

Group C Posts

Stenographer-01

Lower Division Clerk-01



Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Assistant Administrative Officer-Degree from a recognized University/Institution or equivalent/3 years of Experience in relevant field in Government

Departments/Institutes/Autonomous Bodies.

Executive Assistant-Degree from a recognized University its equivalent/2 years‟ experience in relevant field in Government Departments/Institutes/Autonomous Bodies

Personal Assistant-Graduation or equivalent qualification from a recognized University/Institute/3 years‟ experience in Stenography in Government Departments/Government. Shorthand Dictation: 10 Minutes @ 80 WPM Transcription of the dictated passage- 50

Minutes for English or 65 Minutes for Hindi on a computer organization

Technician (Laboratory) -B.Sc. in Medical Lab Technology or equivalent from recognized University/Institution with 3 years‟ experience in the relevant field (OR) Diploma in Medical Lab Technology or equivalent from recognized University/Institution/Organization with 8 years‟ experience in the relevant field

Library and Information Assistant-Bachelor Degree in Science or equivalent from a recognized University with Degree (or) Post Graduate Diploma or equivalent in Library and Information Science from a recognized University or Institute and 2 years‟ Professional experience in the library of a Govt. Institute/Department.

Warden (Hostel Warden)-Graduate from Recognized University/Institute with PG Diploma/Diploma/Certificate courses in House Keeping/Material Management/Hotel Management/Public Relation/Estate Management or equivalent

Group C Posts

Stenographer-12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University. Shorthand Dictation: 10 Minutes @ 80 WPM Transcription of the dictated passage- 50 Minutes for English or 65 Minutes for Hindi on a computer

Lower Division Clerk-12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.OR Matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University with 5 years‟ experience in relevant field in government organization / Institution. Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi only on computer.

(35 w.p.m. and 30 w.p.m. corresponding to 10500 KDPH/ 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word)

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

JIPMER Recruitment 2020 for Group B and C Posts: PDF





How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply online with the link https://www.jipmer.edu.in and navigate to the link “Apply on-line to the post of Group B & C – 2020 – AIIMS Bibinagar” on or before 31 August 2020. Check the notification for details in this regard.