JIPMER Provisional Result 2021 Out for Senior Resident Posts @jipmer.edu.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

JIPMER Provisional Result 2021: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has announced the result for Senior Resident Posts on 29 April 2021.

It is noted that Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has conducted the interview for the Senior Resident Posts on 26 April 2021.

All such candidates who have appeared in the interview round for Senior Resident posts can check their result available on the website of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research-jipmer.edu.in.

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has uploaded the provisional result for the Senior Resident posts for various departments including Dentistry/ Neuro-surgery/Anesthesiology/General Medicine and other posts.

All such candidates who have appeared in the interview for Senior Resident Posts conducted on 26 April 2021 can check the provisional result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for JIPMER Provisional Result 2021 for Senior Resident Posts

https://jipmer.edu.in/sites/default/files/Result%20-%20Senior%20Resident.pdf

How to Download: JIPMER Provisional Result 2021 for Senior Resident Posts



Visit the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER)- i.e. jipmer.edu.in

Go to the Announcement Section available on the home page.

Click on the link-Result - Senior Resident for JIPMER, Puducherry held on 26.04.2021 on the home page.

You will get the PDF of the result for the JIPMER Provisional Result 2021 for Senior Resident Posts

Take Print Out of result and save a copy for future reference.