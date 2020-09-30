JIPMER Skill Test Schedule 2020 for Nursing officer/Psychiatric Nurse Posts Released @jipmer.edu.in, Check Details

JIPMER Skill Test Schedule 2020: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Pondicherry has released the Skill Test/DV Schedule for Nursing officer/Psychiatric Nurse Posts on its official website. All those candidates who have shortlisted for the Nursing officer/Psychiatric Nurse Posts can check the schedule for Skill test available on the official website of JIPMER-jipmer.edu.in.

As per the short notification released by the JIPMER, organization has released the Skill Test/Certificate/Biometric Verification Schedule for the posts of Nursing officer/Psychiatric Nurse on its official website. Organization has decided to conduct the Skill Test for the Nursing Officer Posts from 19 to 21 October 2020. The details of the list of shortlisted candidates have been uploaded on the official website of JIPMER. Skill Test for the Psychiatric Nurse posts will be held on 21 October 2020.

All such candidates shortlisted for the Skill Test/Certificate/Biometric Verification Schedule for the posts of Nursing officer/Psychiatric Nurse should note that individual call letter will not be sent to them to appear for Skill test. Candidates will have to download the same from the official website. You can check the short notification for details in this regard. Candidates will have to bring the original documents with one set of self-attested copies as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the Skill Test/Certificate/Biometric Verification Schedule for the posts of Nursing officer/Psychiatric Nurse can download the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Earlier Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Pondicherry has invited applications for the recruitment for Nursing officer/Psychiatric Nurse Posts on its official website.