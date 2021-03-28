Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here to join us Live

JK Bank Banking Associate Result 2021 Out @jkbank.com: Check IBPS Result Download Link Here

Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) has released the result of online exam for the post of Banking Associate on official website - jkbank.com. Download Link Here

Created On: Mar 28, 2021 00:49 IST
JK Bank Banking Associate Result

JK Bank Banking Associate Result 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) has released the result of online exam for the post of Banking Associate. Candidates, who appeared in JK Bank Banking Associate Exam on 01, 02 , 03, 05, 09, 10, 17, 24 and 31 January 2021, can download JK Bank Result from the official website - jkbank.com from 27 March to 09 April 2021.

 JK Bank Banking Associate Result  Link is also given below. The candidates can download JK Bank BA Result, directly, through the link below:

JK Bank Banking Associate Result Download Link

JK Bank Banking Associate DV

Selected candidates will now appear for Document Verification. JK Bank Banking Associate DV details will be informed by 08 April 2021. As per JK Bank Result Notice, “It is further notified that the provisional Appointment Order of selected candidates will be available at offices of the Bank from 5th April to 9th April-2021 on production of relevant documents/certificates including D.O.B, Highest Qualification, Domicile, and Category Certificates in original. Selected candidates will be intimated via e-mail/SMS, on which date they have to present themselves for Document verification and for receipt of Provisional Appointment Orders. In case of non-receipt of email/sms by 8th April 2021, selected candidates may contact Recruitment- HR on helpline No: 0194-2450537”

JK Bank DV will be conducted at:

  1. KASHMIR - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank. Corporate Headquarters , M.A Road, Srinagar,190001
  2. JAMMU - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Zonal office Jammu Central-1, Rail Head Complex, Panama Chowk, Jammu 180012

How to Download  JK Bank Banking Associate Result 2021?

  1. Go to the official website of JK Bank.i.e. jkbank.com.
  2. Click on the 'Career' Section, given on the homepage. 
  3. It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to click on 'JKBANK BANKING ASSOCIATE RESULT (IBPS LINK)'
  4. A new page will open - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/jkbanbamar20/resjoerd_mar21/login.php?appid=1d5b07398ed3c84500217b6b69510ea6
  5. Enter your details such as Registration No / Roll No and Password/DOB
  6. Click on the 'Login' button.
  7. Download JK Bank Result 2020

FAQ

I am selected in JK Bank Exam. What is JK Bank DV Date ?

You will be informed via SMS or Email

What is my JK Bank Registration No / Roll No ?

You can your Registration No / Roll No on your JK Bank Banking Associate Admit Card

What is JK Bank Result Download Link

You can download JK Bank Banking Associate Result bu login into the link -https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/jkbanbamar20/resjoerd_mar21/login.php?appid=1d5b07398ed3c84500217b6b69510ea6
