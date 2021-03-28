JK Bank Banking Associate Result 2021 Out @jkbank.com: Check IBPS Result Download Link Here

JK Bank Banking Associate Result 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) has released the result of online exam for the post of Banking Associate. Candidates, who appeared in JK Bank Banking Associate Exam on 01, 02 , 03, 05, 09, 10, 17, 24 and 31 January 2021, can download JK Bank Result from the official website - jkbank.com from 27 March to 09 April 2021.

JK Bank Banking Associate Result Link is also given below. The candidates can download JK Bank BA Result, directly, through the link below:

JK Bank Banking Associate Result Download Link

JK Bank Banking Associate DV



Selected candidates will now appear for Document Verification. JK Bank Banking Associate DV details will be informed by 08 April 2021. As per JK Bank Result Notice, “It is further notified that the provisional Appointment Order of selected candidates will be available at offices of the Bank from 5th April to 9th April-2021 on production of relevant documents/certificates including D.O.B, Highest Qualification, Domicile, and Category Certificates in original. Selected candidates will be intimated via e-mail/SMS, on which date they have to present themselves for Document verification and for receipt of Provisional Appointment Orders. In case of non-receipt of email/sms by 8th April 2021, selected candidates may contact Recruitment- HR on helpline No: 0194-2450537”

JK Bank DV will be conducted at:

KASHMIR - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank. Corporate Headquarters , M.A Road, Srinagar,190001 JAMMU - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Zonal office Jammu Central-1, Rail Head Complex, Panama Chowk, Jammu 180012

How to Download JK Bank Banking Associate Result 2021?