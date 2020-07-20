J&K Bank Recruitment 2020 for Business Correspondent Posts, 12th Passed Eligible

J&K Bank Recruitment 2020: Jammu and Kashmir Bank, a semi-govt bank, has published the short recruitment notification for the post of Business Correspondent for delivering specified banking services within 5 KMs of the villages. Eligible and interested can apply for JK Bank Business Correspondent Recruitment 2020 from 20 July to 31 July 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application Submission - 20 July 2020

Last Date of Application Submission - 31 July 2020

J&K Bank Vacancy Details

Business Correspondents (Individuals)

Locations:

District Kathua: Kindi, Sarthal

District Ramban: Bhehimdasa

District Kishtwar: Rinaie, Deharna, Kidru, Gumri, Rekenwas,Sukhnai

District Reasi: Sarsot, Bhransal, Mataa

District Bandipora: Baduab,Gujran, Abdullan, Forest Block

District Anantnag: Arow

Leh: Phuktse, Kerey

Salary:

The Business Correspondent shall be paid fixed and variable commission in accordance with the terms and conditions of engagement.

Eligibility Criteria for Business Correspondent Posts

Educational Qualification:

10+2 and Minimum six month’s diploma in Computer

Age Limit:

18 to 37 years (As on date of notification)

Selection Process for Business Correspondent Posts

Individuals who will apply shall be interviewed by committee constituted by Bank and selection shall be based on the points scored in interview and other fixed parameters.

How to apply for J&K Bank Business Correspondent Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested and eligible candidates may submit their application on the email address “bcengagement@jkbmail.com from 20 July to 31 July 2020.

J&K Bank Business Correspondent Notification