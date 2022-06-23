JK Police Border Battalion Admit Card 2022 (Out): Constable Written Exam on 26 June

JK Police Admit Card has been released on 23 June 2022. Candidates can check the details here.

JK Police Border Battalion Admit Card 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) has released the admit card of the written exam for the post of Constable in 2 Women Battalions on 23 June 2022 at 10 AM. The candidates can download JK Police Admit Card from the official website of JKP i.e. jkpolice.gov.in. JK Police Border Battalion Admit Card Link is also provided in this article below:

JK Police Constable Written Exam is scheduled to be held on 26 June 2022 from 11 AM to 01 PM. The appearing candidates are advised to bring along with them a copy of valid ID proof besides shall follow instructions/guidelines laid down in their respective admit cards strictly and should reach the venue as per the scheduled date and time.

The written exam will consist of objective-type questions. The questions paper will have 100 questions to be attempted in 2 hours. The level of the exam will be of matriculation. There will be questions on General Awareness/ General Knowledge, Elementary Mathematics, Analytical Aptitude and Ability.

How to Download JK Police Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Police

Step 2: Click on the admit card link 'Click here to Login for Written Exam Admit Cards'

Step 3: Provide your details such as 'Registration ID or Form No' and Mobile Number of Date of Birth'

Step 4: Login into your account

Step 5: Download JK Police Constable Admit Card