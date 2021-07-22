JK Police Female Constable PET PST Admit Card 2021 Released @jkpolice.gov.in, Link Here

JK Police Constable 2021 (Female) PET & PST Admit Card: Jammu & Kashmir Police has released PET PST admit card for the recruitment of Constable vacancies in two Women Battalions (One Battalion each in Jammu/ Kashmir region)) from the permanent residents (Female Candidates Only) of J&K State. All those who applied for the JK Police Constable (Female) Recruitment 2021 can now download their admit cards through the official website of JK Police. i.e. jkpolice.gov.in.

According to the notice, the board has scheduled the Physical Endurance Test/Physical Standard Test on 26 July in respect of candidates belonging to UT of Ladakh (District Kargil & Leh) as well as female candidates of Jammu Division who have applied under SC Category against the posts of UT Ladakh in Women Battalion.

How to Download JK Police Constable (Female) PET & PST Admit Card?

Visit the official website of JK Police. i.e. jkpolice.gov.in. Click on the notice under the ‘Recruitment’ Tab. Click on the notification that reads ‘Download Admit Card 02 Border Battalions( Ladakh UT)’ It will take you to the new page. Then, click on the link that reads ‘Click Here to download Admit cards for Border Batallion/ 02 Women Batallion’. Then, Enter Registration Number/Mobile Number or select day, month, year, captcha code and click on the login button. Then, JK Police Constable (Female) PET & PST Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download JK Police Constable (Female) PET & PST Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download JK Police Constable (Female) PET & PST Admit Card

The candidates are required to bring a downloaded copy of admit card, valid id proof, all original testimonials, the latest COVID-19 free (RTPCR) certificate and no risk certificate on the date of the test. The COVID RTPCR test must have been conducted within 48 hours from the date of the physical test. The candidates are required to reach at the venue as per the scheduled date and time reflected in their respective admit cards. The candidates can directly download their admit cards by clicking on the above link.