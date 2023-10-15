JKPSC Answer Key 2023: Direct Link to Download CCE Set A, B, C, and D Response Sheet PDF at jkpsc.nic.in

JKPSC CCE Answer Key 2023: The key will soon be available on the official website jkpsc.nic.in. According to various media reports, the response sheet can be released on the official website in the first week of November. Get a direct link here, steps to check and raise objections

JKPSC Answer Key 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) is set to release the prelims answer key of the Combined Competitive Examination(CCE) soon on its official website. Those who attempted the paper on October 15, 2023, can download the answer key from this page.

As per the reports, JKPSC will release the answer key of JKPSC CCE in the first week of November 2023. The JKPSC CCE answer key will contain the correct answer against each question, which will allow the students to cross-check their answers and calculate the rough marks. Students can download the answer key from the link (once activated) provided in this article.

JKPSC CCE Answer Key 2023

JKPSC CCE Answer Key 2023 Conducting Body Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission Exam Name JKPSC CCE Exam Date October 15, 2023 Answer Key 1st Week of November 2023 (Expected) Job Location Jammu and Kashmir Selection Process Prelims Mains Interview Official Website jkpsc.nic.in

Steps to Check JKPSC CCE Response Sheet

Visit the official website - jkpsc.nic.in Check for the “JKPSC CCE Answer Key 2023” link on the homepage Download the answer PDF Match the answer provided in the answer key with your marked answers Download the answer key and take the print for future reference File for objects if there are any.

Objections to JKPSC CCE Answer Key 2023

Students might have objections to the answer key after examining it for the JKPSC CCE exam. Candidates will have a certain window in which they can submit their objections, along with the necessary fees and supporting documents. If any wrong answers are found, the authorities will carefully examine each objection and modify the answer key as needed.

JKPSC CCE Expected Cut Off Marks

Candidates can check the JKPSC CCE Expected Cut Off Marks for all the sections shared below. They must clear the cut off marks in order to be eligible for further rounds. Numerous factors are responsible for determining the cutoff marks, as follows.

Number of Test-Takers

Number of Vacancies

Difficulty Level of Exam

Category

Candidate’s performance