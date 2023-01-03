JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2022 Released @jkpsc.nic.in: Download Date Sheet PDF

Jammu & Kashmir PSC has released the J&K Combined Competitive Mains Exam date on its official website - jkpsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2022: Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Mains Exam date on its official website. Commission will be conducting the J and K Combined Competitive (Main) Examination from 20 February 2023 onwards.

Those candidates who have qualified for the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Mains Exam round can check the JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2022 Notice available on the official website of Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) - jkpsc.nic.in.

However you can download the JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2022 directly through the link given below.

Link To Download: JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2022





According to the short notice released, JKPSC will conduct the J and K Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2022 from 20 February 2022 to 02 March 2022.

Exam will be held in two sessions i.e.-Forenoon Session from 10.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M. and Afternoon session from 02.30 P.M. to 05.00 P.M. Exam for Paper I i.e. Essay and English will be held on 20 February 2022. Exam for Paper II General Studies-I and General Studies-II (Paper III) will be conducted on 21 February 2023.

Paper IV and Paper V for General Studies will be conducted on 23 February 2023. Exam for Optional Paper i.e. Paper VI and Paper VII will be held on 28 February and 02 March 2023. Candidates are advised to check and verify the details exam date sheet with the paper/subject wise schedule available on the official website.

You can download the JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2022