JKPSC CCE Mains Result 2021-23 Out @jkpsc.nic.in: Download Combined Competitive Rechecking Result PDF

JKPSC CCE Mains Result 2021-23 Download: Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Mains Exam. Commission has uploaded the PDF of the JK Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2021 result of rechecking on its official website. All those candidates appeared in the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Mains Exam can check the result of recheking which available on the official website of Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC)-jkpsc.nic.in.

However you can download the JKPSC CCE Mains Result 2021-23 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: JKPSC CCE Mains Result 2021-23



According to the short notice released, JKPSC has said that candidates appeared in the JK Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2021 were applied for rechecking of their 'Questions cum Answer Booklets'. Based on their demand, now Commission has uploaded the PDF of the list of candidates based on the rechecking as per the rule by JKPSC.

Earlier Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Mains Exam on its official website.

Candidates appeared in the JK Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2021 can check the result of rechecking for the same on the official website. You can download the same after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: JKPSC CCE Mains Result 2021-23 Check Steps