JKPSC CCE Exam Date 2023 Out: Download Combined Comp Prelims Schedule, Pattern and Others 

JKPSC CCE Exam Date 2023 Out: The Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive (Preliminary) ( JKPSC CCE )Examination 2023 schedule on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the prelims exam for the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive post on October 15, 2023 across the state.



All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive (Preliminary) ( JKPSC CCE )Examination 2023 can download the detailed exam schedule from the official website -https://jkpsc.nic.in/

The pdf of the detailed exam schedule with exam timing and other updates is available on the official website. However, you can download the same directly after clicking the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: JKPSC CCE Exam Date 2023





How to Download JKPSC CCE Exam Date 2023?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC)-https://jkpsc.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on the link Conduct of Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the pdf of the short notice in a new window.

Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.

JKPSC CCE Exam Date 2023 Exam Timings

The JKPSC is set to conduct the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive (Preliminary) on October 15, 2023 across the state. According to the short notice released, the exam will be conducted in two sessions from 10.00 am to 12. pm and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm.

Download JKPSC CCE Exam Date 2023 By Using Login Credential

Candidates who have to appear in the above exam should note that JKPSC will upload the admit card download link in due course of time on its official website. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website after providing their login credentials to the link on the official website. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.

Document to Carry With JKPSC CCE Exam Date 2023?

Candidates will have to carry the admit card with additional documents including id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification.