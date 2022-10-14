JKPSC Interview Date 2022 (Released) for Principal Post at jkpsc.nic.in, Download Schedule

Jammu and Kashmir PSC has released the interview schedule for the post of Principal on its official website-jkpsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

JKPSC Principal Interview Schedule 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Principal in different Government Degree Colleges. Commission will be conducting the interview for the Principal posts from 28 October 2022 onward.

Candidates who have been qualified for the interview round for the Principal post can download the details interview schedule available on the official website-jkpsc.nic.in.

However you can download the JKPSC Principal Interview Schedule 2022 directly from the link given below.



Direct Link to Download: JKPSC Principal Interview Schedule 2022





Commission has uploaded the PDF of the list of shortlisted candidates for the interview round for the Principal post. As per the short notice released, the interview will be conducted from 28 October to 14 November 2022.

A total of 444 candidates have been finally selected for interview round for the Principal post. Candidates will have to bring all the essential documents during the interview round as mentioned in the short notification.

Candidates can download the details Interview Schedule from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: JKPSC Principal Interview Schedule 2022