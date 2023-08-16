JKPSC Executive Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Medical Officer Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) is recruiting for 247 Medical Officer (Allopathic) posts across the state. These positions are available under the Health and Medical Education department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 26, 2023.
Candidates can edit in their online application form from August 27 to 29, 2023 in online mode accordingly the guidelines given in notification.
Candidates selected finally for the Medical Officer (Allopathic) posts will get pay scale as Level-9. You can get all the details for the JKPSC Medical Officer recruitment drive including age limit, eligibility, how to apply, and others here.
JKPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: August 8, 2023
- Closing date of application: August 26, 2023
- Edit facility in the application form: August 27 to 29, 2023
JKPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy DetailsA total of 247 Medical Officer (Allopathic) posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive under the Health and Medical Education department across the state.
JKPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organisation
|JKPSC
|Post Name
|Medical Officer Allopathic
|Number of posts
|247
|Application type
|Online
|Closing date of application
|August 26, 2023
|Official website
|https://jkpsc.nic.in/
MBBS or Possession of recognised Graduate Medical Qualification included in the first or second schedule or part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in part II of the Third Schedule should fulfill the conditions stipulated in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
JKPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01 January 2023)
- OM-40 years
- PHC-42 years
- SC/ST/Social Casts/ALC-IB/RBA/PSP/EWS
- In Service/Candidates/Government-40Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
JKPSC Recruitment 2023: Pay ScaleCandidates will get pay scale of Level-9, 52700-166700.
JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply for JKPSC Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://jkpsc.nic.in/.
- Step 2: Click on the link One Time Registration on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now click on the Login menu and provide the required details to the link.
- Step 4: After that, upload the photo/fee and others as per the guidelines.
- Step 5: Now check the eligibility conditions and others and submit the application.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.