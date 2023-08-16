JKPSC Executive Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Medical Officer Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

JKPSC Recruitment 2023: JKPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2023: JKPSC has notified for the 247 Medical Officer posts on the official website. Check here the application process, how to apply, eligibility and more.

JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) is recruiting for 247 Medical Officer (Allopathic) posts across the state. These positions are available under the Health and Medical Education department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 26, 2023.

Candidates can edit in their online application form from August 27 to 29, 2023 in online mode accordingly the guidelines given in notification.

Candidates selected finally for the Medical Officer (Allopathic) posts will get pay scale as Level-9. You can get all the details for the JKPSC Medical Officer recruitment drive including age limit, eligibility, how to apply, and others here.

JKPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: August 8, 2023

Closing date of application: August 26, 2023

Edit facility in the application form: August 27 to 29, 2023



JKPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details A total of 247 Medical Officer (Allopathic) posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive under the Health and Medical Education department across the state.

JKPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation JKPSC Post Name Medical Officer Allopathic Number of posts 247 Application type Online Closing date of application August 26, 2023 Official website https://jkpsc.nic.in/

MBBS or Possession of recognised Graduate Medical Qualification included in the first or second schedule or part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in part II of the Third Schedule should fulfill the conditions stipulated in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



JKPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01 January 2023)

OM-40 years

PHC-42 years

SC/ST/Social Casts/ALC-IB/RBA/PSP/EWS

In Service/Candidates/Government-40Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

JKPSC Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale Candidates will get pay scale of Level-9, 52700-166700.

JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply for JKPSC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.