JKPSC Recruitment 2023 For 378 Medical Officer Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

JKPSC has invited online application for the 378 Medical Officer Posts on its official website. Check JKPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

JKPSC MO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification : Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online application for the 378 Medical Officer Posts (backlog & fresh) in the Health & Medical Education Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 16 February 2023. Commission will conduct written exam in April 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including MBBS or recognized Graduate Medical Qualification with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written exam comprising of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Written exam will be of two hours duration i.e. 120 minutes having 100 questions. There will be negative marking for incorrect answers.

Notification Details JKPSC MO Recruitment 2023 Job :

Notification No.: 02-PSC (DR-P) of 2023

Important Date JKPSC MO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Candidates can apply online for these posts with official website on or before 16 February 2023.

Dates to edit some of the fields in the Applications: 17 February to 19 February 2023.

Tentative date for written exam: 17 April 2023

Vacancy Details JKPSC MO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Total Vacancies: 278

Medical Officer (Backlog Vacancy 1st Special Drive)-180

Medical Officer (Backlog Vacancy 2nd Special Drive)-198

Eligibility Criteria JKPSC MO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

The candidate must have an MBBS or Possession of recognized Graduate Medical Qualification included in the first or second schedule or part 2 of the 3rd schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in part 2 of the 3rd schedule should fulfill the conditions stipulated in the subsection of the section of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/age limit/salary and other updates for the posts.

Click Here For JKPSC MO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply JKPSC MO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these pots through the online mode on or before 16 February 2023. After submitting the online applications, you are advised to take a printout of the application for future reference.