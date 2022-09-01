JKPSC MO Registration 2022 Start Today at jkpsc.nic.in; How to Apply Link Here

JKPSC MO Registration 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission is inviting online applications for the post of edical Officer Homeopathy, Unani and Medical Officer Ayurvedic on its website i.e. jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates can check the direct link here.

JKPSC MO Registration 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) started the online application process for recruitment of Medical Officer Homeopathy, Unani and Medical Officer Ayurvedic on its website i.e. jkpsc.nic.in today i.e. 01 September 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online much before the last date i.e. 30 September 2022. After successful submission of the online application form, the candidate will be required to deposit the requisite fee through online mode which is Rs. 1000/-. However, candidates belonging to reserve categories should pay Rs. 500/- and there is no fee for PHC candidates.

The commission is filling up 8 vacancies for Medical Officer Homeopathy, 6 vacancies for Medical Official Unani and 7 vacancies for Medical Officer Ayurvedic. Candidates seeking to apply for JKPSC Recruitment 2022 should have a degree in Homeopathy or Unani or Ayurvedic recognized by CCIH or CCIM.

The age candidate should not exceed 40 years and the candidate should be a Domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir

JKPSC will conduct an exam for the selection of the candidates which will be held at the Srinagar and Jammu Centres. Admit Cards will be available for download about two weeks before the date of examination on the official website of the commission i.e. jkpsc.nic.in.

It is to be noted that the candidates who would successfully submit the online application form along with the requisite fee will be allowed to edit some of the fields in their submitted online application form within three days i.e. from 01 October to 03 October 2022. The candidates can check the direct application below:

