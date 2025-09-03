The RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2025 has been officially announced by the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Southern Railway. This notification brings a great opportunity for candidates who want to begin their career with the Indian Railways. A total of 14 Scouts and Guides Quota vacancies have been released. The online application process started on 30 August 2025 and will remain open until 29 September 2025. Candidates must carefully read the notification, check the eligibility criteria, and complete the form within the given dates. The recruitment is open for candidates who have completed 10th, 12th with Science, or ITI qualifications from a recognized institution. This article provides complete details about the RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2025 Apply Online process, eligibility, fees, and important dates for submitting the application form.

RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2025 Apply Online The RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2025 Apply Online process is now active on the official website of Southern Railway. Candidates who wish to apply should first confirm that they meet the educational and age criteria mentioned in the official notification. Candidates need to register with their email ID and mobile number, provide personal and academic details, upload scanned copies of required documents, and pay the application fee if applicable. Candidates should download and keep the confirmation page for their records. It is important that candidates fill the RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2025 form carefully, as any mistake can lead to rejection. Submitting the form before the last date, 29 September 2025, is strongly recommended to avoid server-related issues.

RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2025 Overview Candiadates can check the overview of the RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2025 to understand the main details of the notification: Particulars Details Recruitment Body Railway Recruitment Cell, Southern Railway (RRC-SR) Post Name Scouts and Guides Quota Total Vacancies 14 Application Mode Online Application Start Date 30 August 2025 Application End Date 29 September 2025 Official Website sr.indianrailways.gov.in RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2025 Apply Link The official RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2025 Apply Link for Scouts and Guides Quota posts is available below. Candidates can use the link to register and complete the application form. Using the official portal ensures safety and guarantees that the application is properly submitted.

Click Here to Apply Online for RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2025 RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2025 Important Dates Candidates must follow the schedule of RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2025 for 14 Scouts and Guides Quota posts to ensure the timely completion of the application process. Event Date Application Start Date 30 August 2025 Last Date to Apply 29 September 2025 Last Date for Fee Payment 29 September 2025 Merit List Release To be notified later How to Apply for RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2025? The application process for RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2025 is completely online and should be completed with care. The following are the steps to apply: Step 1: Visit the official website of Southern Railway: sr.indianrailways.gov.in. Step 2: Click on the link “Online Registration for Scouts & Guide Quota for year 2025-26”.

Step 3: Register yourself using a valid email ID and mobile number. A registration ID will be generated. Step 4: Log in with the registration ID and password to access the application form. Step 5: Enter all required personal details such as name, date of birth, and address. Step 6: Fill in educational details including marks and qualification. Step 7: Step Upload scanned copies of documents such as passport-size photograph, signature, caste certificate, domicile certificate, or disability certificate (if applicable). Step 8: Pay the application fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI. Step 9: Review the entire application form carefully before final submission. Step 10: Submit the form and download the confirmation slip for your reference. Also Check: RRC Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online

RRC Southern Railway Application Fees 2025 The RRC Southern Railway Application Fees 2025 are kept affordable so that all eligible candidates can apply easily. Candidates can check the application fees below: Category Application Fee General / OBC / EWS ₹500/- SC / ST / PH / Female ₹250/- Payment Mode Online (Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, UPI, Wallet) RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must ensure they meet the following eligibility conditions before applying for the RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2025: Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2025 must have passed Class 10 or hold an ITI certificate or any equivalent qualification. They are also eligible if they possess a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT. In addition, candidates with a combination of Class 10 along with NAC from NCVT or Class 10 along with ITI are also considered eligible.