JKPSC PO Admit Card 2023 Soon at jkpsc.nic.in: Check Prosecuting Officer Interview Schedule Here

JKPSC PO Admit Card 2023 Update: The Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission has notified the admit card/interview schedule for the post of Prosecuting Officer posts on its official website-jkpsc.nic.in. You can check the detailed interview schedule, admit card update and others updates here.

JKPSC PO Interview Admit Card 2023 Update: The Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission has released short notice regarding the interview schedule for the post of Prosecuting Officer on its official website. Commission will be conducting the interview for the Prosecuting Officer posts from September 4, 2023.

Candidates qualified in the Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination-2022 are able to appear in the interview round. Candidates who have to appear in the interview round can check the short notice on the official website of JKPSC-https://jkpsc.nic.in.

You can download the JKPSC PO Interview Admit Card 2023 and details schedule directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: JKPSC PO Interview Admit Card 2023 Update





Process to Download: JKPSC PO Admit Card 2023

Go to the official website of Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission i.e., jkpsc.nic.in.

Login to your JKPSC account on the home page.

Click on the admit card menu on the home page.

Now click on the get admit card menu to download your admit card.

Download and save your admit card for future reference.

JKPSC PO Interview 2023: Schedule

The Commission is set to conduct the interview for the Prosecuting Officer posts from September 4 to 15, 2023. Earlier, the Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination-2022 was held on May 31, 2023 and all those candidates qualified are able to appear for the interview round. Candidates can check the detailed interview schedule with their roll number and reporting time for the same. Candidates will have to produce their documents/certificates/testimonials during the interview round.

Download JKPSC PO Admit Card 2023 By Using Login Credential

Commission will upload the admit card download link for the interview round for Prosecuting Officer posts on September 4, 2023 on its official website Candidates can download their hall ticket for the above posts from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page.