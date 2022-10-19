JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Interview Result 2022 (Out) at jkpsc.nic.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the Prosecuting Officer Interview Result on its official website-jkpsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Interview Result 2022 Download: JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Interview Result 2022 has been released by the Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) on its official website. Commission has conducted the interview for the Prosecuting Officer from 28 September to 13 October 2022. Based on the performance of candidates in the interview round, now Commission has uploaded the list of qualified candidates on its official website. Candidates appeared in the interview round for the Prosecuting Officer can check their result from the official website of Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) - jkpsc.nic.in.

However you can download the JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Interview Result 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Interview Result 2022





As per the short notice released, a total of 2725 candidates were appeared in the prelims exam for the Persecuting Officer posts held on 25 August 2022. A total of 920 candidates were declared qualified in the prelims exam for the Prosecuting Officer mains exam round.

The Prosecuting Officer Mains exam was conducted from 14 to 24 February 2022. Based on the performance of candidates in the mains exam, a total of 200 qualified for the interview round and the interview was held from 28 September to 13 October 2022.

Now Commission has uploaded the list of qualified candidates in the interview round on its official website. You can download the JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Interview Result 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Interview Result 2022