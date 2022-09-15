JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Mains Result 2022 (Out) at jkpsc.nic.in, Check Interview Schedule/Admit Card Update

Jammu & Kashmir PSC has declared the Prosecuting Officer Mains Exam Result on its official website-jkpsc.nic.in. Download PDF.

JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Mains Result 2022 Download: Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has declared the Prosecuting Officer Mains Exam Result on its official website. Candidates appeared in the JK Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination held from 14 February 2022 onward can check the JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Mains Result 2022 available on the official website of Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) - jkpsc.nic.in.

The JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Mains Result 2022 result PDF is also available and you can download the same directly after clicking the link.

A total of 204 candidates have been qualified in the JK Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination, 2021. The candidates are able to appear for the Personality Test round for the Prosecuting Officer post as per the selection process released earlier.

As per the notice released, the tentative date for the commencement of Personality Test/Interview is 28 September 2022 onward. Candidates can download their Personality Test Admit Card from 22 September 2022 from the official website.

Candidates qualified in the mains round for the Prosecution Officer posts will have to fill their Detailed Application Form (DAF) on or before 23 September 2022.

You can download the JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Mains Result 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

