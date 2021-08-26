JKSSB Answer Key 2021 for 2311 Posts Released, Submit Objection @jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Answer Key 2021 for computer based written test for various posts of Health and Medical Education Department has been uploaded on jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB Answer Key 2021:Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has uploaded the answer key computer based written test for various posts of Health and Medical Education Department. The exam was held from 17 August to 25 August 2021. JKSSB Answer Key and Question Papers ill be available through the online link available on the website of the Board i.e www.jkssb.nic.in, for three days i.e. 29 August 2021 . All candidates who have appeared in the online exam can download JKSSB Answer Key from JKSSB website.

The candidates can submit their objections/representations, if any,against any question/answer and upload the same, along-with documentary evidence/ reference. However, Objections /representations through any other means shall not be entertained.

JKSSB Answer Key Notice PDF

How to Download JKSSB Answer Key ?

Visit the official website of JKSSB i.e. jkssb.nic.in Click on the link to view candidate response with answer key and submit the question representation given at the bottom left corner of the homepage A new page will open where you need to login with your Roll No, Date of Birth, Select Date of Examination and Batch Timing shown in their Admit Card to view their Response sheet, Question and Answer Key In Question Paper view, correct alternative is highlighted in green. Enter question number against which objection to be raised in the "Question No." field. Enter objection against a question in the "Objection" field. Click on Add button to submit representation for more than one Question. Objections must be entered only in English. Objections can be raised only against questions and their alternatives. Objections once submitted cannot be edited later. Once submitted, new objections cannot be added later.

JKSSB shall also release the final answer after considering all the objections receivied. JKSSB Exam was conducted for the post of Patwari, Junior Assistant, Junior Scale Stenographer, Steno Typist, Junior Staff Nurse, Librarian, Junior Electrician, Jr Pharmacist, Junior Nurse, Data Entry Operator, Artist, Junior Occupational Therapist, Laboratory Technician , ECG Technician , Junior Physiotherapist, X- Ray Technician, Junior Radiotherapy Technician, Junior Theatre Assistant, Paramedical Assistant for different departments such as General Administration Department, Revenue Department, Health and Medical Education Department, Cooperative Department, Floriculture, Gardens and Parks Department, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs andDepartment of Skill Development.