JKSSB CBT Admit Card 2021 for Various Posts Out @jkssb.nic.in, Check Downloading Link Here

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the Computer Based Written Test (CBT) for various posts on its official website - jkssb.nic.in. Check process to download Admit Card.

JKSSB CBT Admit Card 2021 Download: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the Computer Based Written Test (CBT) for various posts including Junior Engineer, Librarian, MVI,Junior Supervisor /Sub Auditor, Junior Supervisor /Sub Auditor and others.

All such candidates who have applied for these various posts against advertised vide Notification Nos 04, 05, 06 and 07 of 2020 and 01 and 02 of 2021 can download JKSSB CBT Admit Card 2021 from the official website of JKSSB - jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB CBT Admit Card 2021 downloading link is given below. You can download JKSSB CBT Admit Card 2021 directly, through the link below.

It is noted that Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will conduct the Computer Based Written Test (CBT) for various posts in different Department advertised vide Notification Nos 04, 05, 06 and 07 of 2020 and 01 and 02 of 2021,from 27 October 2021 onwards. Exam will be held from 27.10.2021 to 02.11.2021 and 08.11.2021 to 12.11.2021.

Now Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the Admit Cards for these posts on its official website (www.jkssb.nic.in). Candidates can get access to the Admit Cards from main homepage (Hall Ticket Computer Based Test (CBT) by entering his/her application form number and Date of Birth.

Candidates should note that if any one who does not find their Admit Card, should represent in the Central Office of

the J&K Services Selection Board, Hema Complex, Sector -3, Channi Himmat, Jammu or Camp Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Zum Zum Building, Rambagh, Srinagar with evidence in support of his/her claim. No claim or representation shall be entertained after 23 October 2021.

How to Download: JKSSB CBT Admit Card 2021