JKSSB SI Admit Card 2022 (Out): Sub Inspector Exam on 27 March, Download @jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB SI Admit Card 2022 has been released by J&K Services Selection Board at jkssb.nic.in. Check Download Link, How to Download JKSSB SI Admit Card and Other Details Here.

JKSSB SI Admit Card 2022: J&K Services Selection Board has uploaded the admit card of the written exam which is to be held on 27 March 2022 on Sunday from 12.00 noon to 2.00 pm. You can download JKSSB Admit Card and appear for the exam on the scheduled date and time. JKSSB SI Admit Card Link is available on JKSSB Official website (jkssb.nic.in) and below:

How to Download JKSSB SI Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to JKSSB Website - jkssb.nic.in

On the left side, you need to click on ‘Admit Card /Hall Ticket for the OMR Based Objective Type Written Examination for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Police), (Home Department), UT Cadre, Under Item No 668, Advertisement Notice No 06 of 2021 held on 27.03.2022

Provide your details

Download SSBJK SI Admit Card 2022