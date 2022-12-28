JKSSB SI Answer Key Date 2022 (Released): Download JK Police PDF Here

JKSSB SI Answer Key Date 2022: Jammu and Kashmir will release the JK Police SI Answer Key on its official website i.e. jkssb.nic.in. Candidates can check the answer key date and other details here.

JKSSB SI Answer Key 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) issued an important notice regarding the JK SI Answer Key on 28 December 2022. The online written exam for the post of Sub Inspector was conducted from 07 December to 20 December 2022 for recruitment in Home Department. Those who appeared in JK Police SI Exam can download JK Police SI Answer Key and check the answer to all the questions from 30 December 2022 onwards which shall be available on the official website upto 02 January 2023.

Students can also download JKSSB SI Question Paper in respect of this exam JKSSB SI Objection Form 2023

The candidate who has any objection, against any answer, can raise their objection through online mode. JKSSB SI Objection Link will be available from 30 December to 02 January 2023. They are also required to upload documentary evidence/reference. There will be charges of Rs. 200 per objection

How to Download JKSSB SI Result 2022 ?

Go to the official website of JKSSB i.e. jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Enter your details

Download JK Police SI Answer Key