JMRC Admit Card 2022 (Out) @transport.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Maintainer and CRA Call Letter

JMRC Admit Card 2022 has been released by Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation Limited on transport.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download Maintainer and CRA Call Letter Here.

Updated: May 30, 2022 16:23 IST
JMRC Admit Card 2022: Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation Limited (JMRCL) has uploaded the admit card for the online exam for the post of Maintainer (Electrician) and Customer Relations Assistant (CRA) on transport.rajasthan.gov.in on transport.rajasthan.gov.in. JMRC Exam will be conducted on 11 June 2022. Candidates can download Jaipur Metro Admit Card from the official website.

JMRC Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download JMRCL Admit Card through this link:

JMRC Admit Card Download Link

JMRC CRA Exam Pattern 2022

There will be 100 questions of 100 marks on:

Subject Questions Marks Time
General Knowledge & Awareness 20 20 2 hour
General Science 20 20
Quantitative Aptitude 20 20
Logical Reasoning 10 10
Computer Awareness 10 10
English 10 10
Hindi 10 10

Negative Marks: 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong question. Minimum pass marks shall be 40 % (35% marks for SC/ST/PwD/ESM Category candidates).

JMRC Maintainer Exam Pattern 2022

Subject Questions Marks Time
Domain/Trade Related Questions 55 55 2 hour
General Knowledge & Awareness 10 10
General Science 10 10
Quantitative Aptitude 10 10
Computer Awareness 5 5
English 5 5
Hindi 5 5

Negative Marks: 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong question. Minimum pass marks shall be 40 % (35% marks for SC/ST/PwD/ESM Category candidates).

How to Download JMRC Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Visit the official website - transport.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. Click on ‘JMRC Recruitment Website’ Link - jmrcrecruitment.in
  3. A new window will open where you  need to click on ‘Login’ Tab given under ‘Already Registered’ under ‘Links’ column at the right corner of the homepage
  4.   Provide your Registration ID and Password and click on ‘Login’ Tab
  5. Download Jaipur Metro Rail Admit Card

 

