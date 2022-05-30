JMRC Admit Card 2022 (Out) @transport.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Maintainer and CRA Call Letter

JMRC Admit Card 2022 has been released by Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation Limited on transport.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download Maintainer and CRA Call Letter Here.

JMRC Admit Card 2022: Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation Limited (JMRCL) has uploaded the admit card for the online exam for the post of Maintainer (Electrician) and Customer Relations Assistant (CRA) on transport.rajasthan.gov.in on transport.rajasthan.gov.in. JMRC Exam will be conducted on 11 June 2022. Candidates can download Jaipur Metro Admit Card from the official website.

JMRC Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download JMRCL Admit Card through this link:

JMRC CRA Exam Pattern 2022

There will be 100 questions of 100 marks on:

Subject Questions Marks Time General Knowledge & Awareness 20 20 2 hour General Science 20 20 Quantitative Aptitude 20 20 Logical Reasoning 10 10 Computer Awareness 10 10 English 10 10 Hindi 10 10

Negative Marks: 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong question. Minimum pass marks shall be 40 % (35% marks for SC/ST/PwD/ESM Category candidates).

JMRC Maintainer Exam Pattern 2022

Subject Questions Marks Time Domain/Trade Related Questions 55 55 2 hour General Knowledge & Awareness 10 10 General Science 10 10 Quantitative Aptitude 10 10 Computer Awareness 5 5 English 5 5 Hindi 5 5

Negative Marks: 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong question. Minimum pass marks shall be 40 % (35% marks for SC/ST/PwD/ESM Category candidates).

How to Download JMRC Admit Card 2022 ?