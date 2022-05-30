JMRC Admit Card 2022 (Out) @transport.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Maintainer and CRA Call Letter

JMRC Admit Card 2022: Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation Limited (JMRCL) has uploaded the admit card for the online exam for the post of Maintainer (Electrician) and Customer Relations Assistant (CRA) on transport.rajasthan.gov.in on transport.rajasthan.gov.in. JMRC Exam will be conducted on 11 June 2022. Candidates can download Jaipur Metro Admit Card from the official website.
JMRC Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download JMRCL Admit Card through this link:
JMRC Admit Card Download Link
JMRC CRA Exam Pattern 2022
There will be 100 questions of 100 marks on:
|Subject
|Questions
|Marks
|Time
|General Knowledge & Awareness
|20
|20
|2 hour
|General Science
|20
|20
|Quantitative Aptitude
|20
|20
|Logical Reasoning
|10
|10
|Computer Awareness
|10
|10
|English
|10
|10
|Hindi
|10
|10
Negative Marks: 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong question. Minimum pass marks shall be 40 % (35% marks for SC/ST/PwD/ESM Category candidates).
JMRC Maintainer Exam Pattern 2022
|Subject
|Questions
|Marks
|Time
|Domain/Trade Related Questions
|55
|55
|2 hour
|General Knowledge & Awareness
|10
|10
|General Science
|10
|10
|Quantitative Aptitude
|10
|10
|Computer Awareness
|5
|5
|English
|5
|5
|Hindi
|5
|5
Negative Marks: 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong question. Minimum pass marks shall be 40 % (35% marks for SC/ST/PwD/ESM Category candidates).
How to Download JMRC Admit Card 2022 ?
- Visit the official website - transport.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on ‘JMRC Recruitment Website’ Link - jmrcrecruitment.in
- A new window will open where you need to click on ‘Login’ Tab given under ‘Already Registered’ under ‘Links’ column at the right corner of the homepage
- Provide your Registration ID and Password and click on ‘Login’ Tab
- Download Jaipur Metro Rail Admit Card