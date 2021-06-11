JNIMS Recruitment 2021 for Staff Nurse, OT Technician and other posts for management of COVID

JNIMS Recruitment 2021: Jawaharlal Nehru Institute Of Medical Sciences has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, O.T Technician, CSSD Technical Assistant, Sweeper & Manifold Boy for management of COVID. A total of 113 vacancies have been notified. The last date of application submission is 14 June 2021.
Important Date:
- Last date for submission of application: 14 June 2021
JNIMS Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Staff Nurse - 53 Posts
- O.T Technician- 4 Posts
- CSSD Technical Assistant- 2 Posts
- Sweeper- 52 Posts
- Manifold Boy- 2 Posts
JNIMS Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Staff Nurse - Higher Secondary (10+2); Registered A -Grade Nurses from recognized Institute or B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized Board.
- O.T Technician- 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized University/Board or University with Biology as a subject; Diploma in OT Technician Course from a recognized Institute.
- CSSD Technical Assistant- B.Sc. From a recognized University; Training in Central Sterillzation Room Assistant Course Techniques from a recognized University.
- Sweeper & Manifold Boy- 10th passed or equivalent.
JNIMS Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 38 years and below (There will be upper age limit relaxation upto 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC & by 5 years for candidates of State Government Service and 10 years for PwD candidates)
JNIMS Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a personal interview.
Download JNIMS Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for JNIMS Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the email mode at jnims.2020@gmail.com on or before 14 June 2021. Candidates are required to bring all original certificates along with educational qualification certificate, marksheeet, experience, certificate, age proof, valid ST/SC/OBC Certificate etc.
JNIMS Recruitment 2021 Application Fee: Rs. 100/-