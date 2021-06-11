JNIMS Recruitment 2021 for Staff Nurse, OT Technician and other posts for management of COVID

JNIMS Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @jnims.nic.in for 113 Vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

JNIMS Recruitment 2021: Jawaharlal Nehru Institute Of Medical Sciences has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, O.T Technician, CSSD Technical Assistant, Sweeper & Manifold Boy for management of COVID. A total of 113 vacancies have been notified. The last date of application submission is 14 June 2021.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 14 June 2021

JNIMS Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 53 Posts

O.T Technician- 4 Posts

CSSD Technical Assistant- 2 Posts

Sweeper- 52 Posts

Manifold Boy- 2 Posts

JNIMS Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse - Higher Secondary (10+2); Registered A -Grade Nurses from recognized Institute or B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized Board.

O.T Technician- 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized University/Board or University with Biology as a subject; Diploma in OT Technician Course from a recognized Institute.

CSSD Technical Assistant- B.Sc. From a recognized University; Training in Central Sterillzation Room Assistant Course Techniques from a recognized University.

Sweeper & Manifold Boy- 10th passed or equivalent.

JNIMS Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 38 years and below (There will be upper age limit relaxation upto 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC & by 5 years for candidates of State Government Service and 10 years for PwD candidates)

JNIMS Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a personal interview.

Download JNIMS Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for JNIMS Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the email mode at jnims.2020@gmail.com on or before 14 June 2021. Candidates are required to bring all original certificates along with educational qualification certificate, marksheeet, experience, certificate, age proof, valid ST/SC/OBC Certificate etc.

JNIMS Recruitment 2021 Application Fee: Rs. 100/-