JNU Admit Card 2023: Check Recruitment Exam Date for Jr Assistant, Steno and Other Posts

JNU Admit Card 2023 will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can check the JNU Recruitment Exam Date and Other Details.

JNU Admit Card 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the exam dates for the post of Junior Assistant, Personal Assistant, Stenographer, Semi Professional Assistant, Statistical Assistant, Assistant, Laboratory Assistant, Professional Assistant, Junior Translator Officer (JTO), Cartographic Assistant, Sports Assistant, Assistant Manager (Guest House), Junior Operator, Technical Assistant, MTS, Laboratory Attendant, Mess Helper, Cook, Junior Technician (CLAR), Works Assistant, Lift Operator, Engineering Attendant and Technician.

According to the official website, the said exam will be conducted on 26 and 27 April 2023.

JNU Admit Card 2023

JNU will release the admit card for the exam in due course of time. The intimation City shall also be released on the official website. Time, Exam Centre, Instructions etc. for the Exam will be issued in due course of time.

JNU Recrutiment 2023: Check Exam Details

There will be questions on 150 questions General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Mathematical Ability, Test of Language (English or Hindi) and Computer Awareness. The candidates can check the detailed exam pattern in the table below:

Name of the Subject Number of Question Marks Time General Awareness 30 60 2 hours Reasoning Ability 35 70 Maths 35 70 Language 30 60 Computer Awareness 20 40 Total 150 300

How to Download JNU Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can download JNU Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website of NTA with the help of the steps provided in this article.

Step 1: Visit the website of NTA - https://recruitment.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Now, enter the details

Step 4: Download JNU Exam Admit Card 2023

On the day of the examination, before starting the CBT, candidates will be given the option to choose

medium of examination. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-69227700 & 011-40759000 or write to NTA at jnursupport@nta.ac.in Examination of remaining posts will be held later and information for the same will be issued in due course.