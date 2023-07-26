JNVU Result 2023 declared, check BA final year exam results at jnvuiums.in by using roll number

JNVU Result 2023 OUT: Jai Narain Vyas University has released the BA final year exam results online. Candidates can check their odd and even semester JNVU results at the official website: jnvuiums.in. Know steps to check here

JNVU Result 2023: Jai Narain Vyas University Jodhpur has released the odd and even semester results for JNVU BA final year examination. Candidates can check their JNVU result online at the official website: jnvuiums.in. They need to use their roll number to download JNVU result for BA final year.

The officials have also announced the result for BSc, BBA, BCA and BCom final year results online. It is expected that the University also releases the provisional JNVST marksheet along with the results. Jai Narain Vyas University, formerly known as the University of Jodhpur was Established in 1962.

JNVU Result 2023 Latest Updates & News: BA, BSc, BBA, BCom Semester Exams Result Declared

As per the latest update, the JNVU result has been declared for the following courses and semesters: BA, BSc, BBA, BCom final year exams. Check here the direct link for Jai Narain Vyas University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations:

Subjects Direct Link JNVU Result Click Here B.A Final Year Examination Result Click Here B.SC Final Year Examination Result Click Here B.C.A. Final Year (Computer Application) Examination Result Click Here

How to check JNVU Result 2023 Online?

Jai Narain Vyas University Jodhpur announces all the results in online mode. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to check JNVU BA result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jnvu.co.in or jnvuiums.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on admission/exam/result

Step 3: On the new page, click on JNVU result

Step 4: The result page will appear on the screen

Step 5: Click on view semester result, subject will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Click on it, enter roll number

Step 7: The JNVU result will appear

Step 8: Download the result pdf and take a print for future reference

JNVU Result Marksheet 2023

Candidates must download their Jai Narain Vyas University marksheet and check all the details mentioned on it. In case of any discrepancy, they must contact JNVU’s exam cell without any delay. They should note that this is a provisional marksheet released only for marks communication. The original marksheet will be distributed to them in due course.

