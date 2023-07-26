JNVU Result 2023 declared, check BA final year exam results at jnvuiums.in by using roll number

JNVU Result 2023: Jai Narain Vyas University Jodhpur has released the odd and even semester results for JNVU BA final year examination. Candidates can check their JNVU result online at the official website: jnvuiums.in. They need to use their roll number to download JNVU result for BA final year.
The officials have also announced the result for BSc, BBA, BCA and BCom final year results online. It is expected that the University also releases the provisional JNVST marksheet along with the results. Jai Narain Vyas University, formerly known as the University of Jodhpur was Established in 1962.
JNVU Result 2023 Latest Updates & News: BA, BSc, BBA, BCom Semester Exams Result Declared
As per the latest update, the JNVU result has been declared for the following courses and semesters: BA, BSc, BBA, BCom final year exams. Check here the direct link for Jai Narain Vyas University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations:
|
Subjects
|
Direct Link
|
JNVU Result
|
B.A Final Year Examination Result
|
B.SC Final Year Examination Result
|
B.C.A. Final Year (Computer Application) Examination Result
How to check JNVU Result 2023 Online?
Jai Narain Vyas University Jodhpur announces all the results in online mode. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to check JNVU BA result:
Step 1: Go to the official website: jnvu.co.in or jnvuiums.in
Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on admission/exam/result
Step 3: On the new page, click on JNVU result
Step 4: The result page will appear on the screen
Step 5: Click on view semester result, subject will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Click on it, enter roll number
Step 7: The JNVU result will appear
Step 8: Download the result pdf and take a print for future reference
JNVU Result Marksheet 2023
Candidates must download their Jai Narain Vyas University marksheet and check all the details mentioned on it. In case of any discrepancy, they must contact JNVU’s exam cell without any delay. They should note that this is a provisional marksheet released only for marks communication. The original marksheet will be distributed to them in due course.
