JPSC Account Officer Call Letter 2020 Released @jpsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

JPSC Account Officer Call Letter 2020: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the Call Letter for the posts of Account Officer on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the posts of Account Officer can download their Call Letter from the official website of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC)-jpsc.gov.in

Candidates applied for the JPSC Account Officer posts can download their admit card after providing the login credentials like Registration and Date of Birth from the official website of JPSC. Candidates can check further details of the Account Officer posts on the official website of the JPSC.

Earlier Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JKPSC) had published notification of Accounts Officer posts in the Urban Development and Housing Department, Advt. No. 06/2019. A number of candidates having Graduate in Commerce/Math/Economics/ Statistics were applied for these posts.

In a bid to download the admit card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials like Registration Number, Date of Birth and Captcha on the space given in the window. You can download the JPSC Account Officer Call Letter 2020 also from the direct link given below.

Direct Link for JPSC Account Officer Call Letter 2020





How to Download JPSC Account Officer Call Letter 2020

Visit on the official website of JPSC- jpsc.gov.in

Click on the link Download Admit Card for the Account Officer (P.T. Exam), Advt. No.06/2019 flashing on the homepage.

You will get a new window where you can get the admit card after providing the essential login credentials.

You should download and save of copy of the Call Letter for the future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) for latest updates regarding the recruitment of Account Officer in the Urban Development and Housing Department, Advt. No. 06/2019.