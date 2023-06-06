JPSC Recruitment 2023 For Food Safety Officer Posts: Check Eligibility, Selection Process and Others

JPSC has invited online applications for the 56 Food Safety Officer Posts on its official website. Check JPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

JPSC FSO Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has invited online applications for the Food Safety Officer on its official website. The registration process for these posts will start on June 15, 2023 and will conclude on July 14, 2023.



JPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: June 15, 2023

Closing date of application: July 14, 2023

Payment Submission Last Date: July 17, 2023





JPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Food Safety Officer-56



Pay: PB-II-9300-34800 (Grade pay -5,400)

JPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification



Candidates should have Degree in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agricultural Science or Veterinary Science or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Degree in Medicine or Master’s Degree in Chemistry from a recognized University.

JPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as on 1/08/2020)

Minimum 21 Years

Maximum 35 Years (General)

JPSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of written exam/interview/document verification followed by medical examination.



JPSC Recruitment 2023: You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website– jpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link notification link and register yourself on the homepage.

Step 3: Now login with your registration id and password.

Step 4: After that, submit the application form.

Step 5: Now upload all your essential documents.

Step 6: Pay Online Application fee to the window.

Step 7: Submit the same and please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

